What is Fortnite Close Encounters mode and how to access it

If you're wondering where Fortnite Close Encounters mode is, then you've probably seen a new set of quests for it appear in the menu along with the message "not available in the current match" no matter what settings you choose. If you're not familiar with it, Close Encounters is an LTM that has appeared several times previously in Fortnite and involves jet packs, shotguns, plus a faster moving Storm later in the match to speed things along. If you want to get started on those Fortnite Close Encounters Quests, then here's what you need to know about the current situation.

How to access Fortnite Close Encounters mode

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At the time of writing on February 1, the Fortnite Close Encounters mode is currently unavailable in the game, which means it can't be accessed to take on these quests. It is possible to find a version of Close Encounters by searching for Island Code 4000-2741-0286 in the Discovery page, but matchmaking currently isn't working for this and you'll need the specific 'By Epic' tagged version anyway for the quests to count. Keep checking the Discovery page for the official version of Fortnite Close Encounters, which should be made available soon as the quests are already live in the game.

Fortnite Close Encounters Quests

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you're able to access the official Fortnite Close Encounters mode, you can take on the three quests associated with it which are listed below:

Eliminate two player opponents within 30 seconds of each other in Close Encounters (1)

Get an elimination with 10 or fewer players remaining in Close Encounters (1)

Deal damage to opponents from above in Close Encounters (100)

Beating these will award you with 12K, 14K, and 10K XP respectively, and there's an 18K XP bonus for completing all three Fortnite Close Encounters Quests. This means a cool 54K XP can be earned in total, so it's definitely worth your time to dip into this game mode once it's unlocked.

