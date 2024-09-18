Venom 3 is the latest movie to unveil its popcorn bucket, and I don't know how much more I can take of this trend

Yes, this trend is still happening. Venom 3 is the latest upcoming movie to throw its hat in the ongoing inappropriate popcorn bucket race, and its design is truly disturbing. Really. I’ll never look at a symbiote the same way again.

Although it has not yet been officially unveiled, the bucket was leaked online by Detective Wing and later shared by Discussing Film on Twitter which has since attracted some rather concerning comments. The bucket in question features Venom’s head with the Symbiote's mouth wide open – presumably where fans will be able to reach in and grab their popcorn. See the post below.

First look at the ‘VENOM: THE LAST DANCE’ popcorn bucket. pic.twitter.com/YuZkZcEa54September 18, 2024

There is no word as of yet on where and when the bucket will be available to purchase, but if Venom is following every other movie in the bucket trend, we can guess that it will only be available in the US. Sorry UK fans!

The trend kicked off earlier this year when Dune 2 released a rather strange-looking Sandworm bucket. Although this was seemingly done unintentionally, the butthole-like bucket started a fad, which has since taken Deadpool and Wolverine victim with its bucket featuring Wolverine’s wide open mouth, and influenced Alien: Romulus’s face-hugging bucket.

With the summer movie slate done and dusted we thought we were safe from the trend, but it looks like it has rolled onto spooky season too as just recently, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice dropped its take on the trend: a striped Sandworm bucket. Although this one seemed to be taking the trend back to the good old days when buckets were cute and on theme, Terrifier 3 later upped the ante, previewing a bloody bucket in the shape of Art the Clown's head. Gross.

Venom 3, officially titled Venom: The Last Dance, welcomes back Tom Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock once again with his extra-terrestrial buddy Venom. The last movie in the franchise follows the duo’s final adventure as they team up to take on an alien threat from the symbiote's home planet. Alongside Hardy, the cast also includes a now symbiote-infected Stephen Graham, with newcomers Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Venom: The Last Dance releases on October 25, 2024. While you wait for Venom 3, check out our guide to all the most exciting new superhero movies, or see our list of all upcoming movies heading your way this year.