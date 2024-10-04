Ahsoka season 2 will reportedly go into production next year

Ahsoka season 2 could be going into production next year, according to a new report.

The update is tucked in a deep dive into modern Star Wars from The Hollywood Reporter, whose sources indicate production on the second season will begin in 2025. No narrower window of time has been revealed just yet, though, so it's unclear exactly when next year production could kick off.

A second season of the Star Wars show was announced in January, along with the confirmation that the follow-up was already in development. No plot details have been given just yet, but creator Dave Filoni did share some concept art that seems to suggest the World Between Worlds could be a huge factor in the upcoming episodes.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as the titular Ahsoka Tano, AKA Snips, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker.

Season 1 ended with Ahsoka and Sabine stranded on Peridea, with no way back to the main galaxy, while Thrawn escaped – though, this also made sure that Ezra Bridger returned home.

Alongside Ahsoka season 2, there's also Disney Plus show Skeleton Crew, a Mandalorian & Grogu movie, a Rey film, and a movie about the origins of the Force from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny helmer James Mangold on the way.

Ahsoka season 2 doesn't yet have a release date, but we can hopefully expect it sometime in late 2025 to early 2026. Until then, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.