Rebecca Ferguson teases that Silo season 2 is "dark," and "bonkers" – and shares how many seasons she's contracted for

Silo star Rebecca Ferguson has teased the upcoming second season of the Apple TV Plus show – and it sounds like we're in for a treat.

The series, based on Hugh Howey's trilogy of novels, revolves around a subterranean community. Nobody knows what's outside of this silo or why it was built. Ferguson plays Juliette, an engineer, and season 1 ended with Juliette leaving for the outside world after discovering all is not as it seems.

"Season 2 is dark. It's a bonkers exciting season," Ferguson told TheWrap. "It is huge, man." In the same interview, she also revealed that she's contracted for four seasons, and she knows the ultimate ending of the series. Still, though, Silo has only been officially renewed for season 2 for now.

"We're now looking at green-lighting seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end," Ferguson shared earlier this year. She also teased the ending: "I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is. To be honest, I don't think it's a secret."

So far, Silo season 2 has an intriguing first look that shows Juliette in the outside world, suited up in an astronaut-style outfit.

"I've seen season two and it's one of the best things I've ever seen," Howey revealed on Threads – high praise coming from the creator, of course.

Silo season 2 doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the best Apple TV Plus shows to stream now, and you can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the most exciting upcoming new TV shows.