Apple has unveiled the first look at Silo season 2, which picks up right where the finale of the first season left off.

Based on the book trilogy of the same name by author Hugh Howey, Silo follows an engineer named Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) who lives in a community that exists in a giant underground silo that extends hundreds of stories underground – and is home to some 10,000 people. In this dystopian nightmare, no one knows the true history of the Silo, how it came to be, and what's on the outside. Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Chinaza Uche, and Rick Gomez (from underrated coming-of-age show The Adventures of Pete and Pete) also star.

Season 1 ended with Juliette taking the plunge and leaving the Silo, venturing out into the unknown. The new first-look photos can be viewed below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus) (Image credit: Apple TV Plus) (Image credit: Apple TV Plus) (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The series premiered in May 2023, and was swiftly renewed for a second season in June. Season 2 will likely hit Apple TV Plus in early 2025.

"We're now looking at green-lighting seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end," Ferguson previously told Collider in a chat about the show's future.

Silo season 2 has not yet been given a release date, season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV Plus right now.