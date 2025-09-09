First look at Avengers: Doomsday is deliberately blurry, but we're sure it's hiding a Fantastic Four tease

The first look at Avengers: Doomsday has been shared by the Russo brothers, and it's almost frustratingly vague.

In the picture, which the directing duo shared on their Instagram, we can make out pretty much nothing beyond a black background and some white markings. It's pretty easy to speculate, then, that this is Reed Richards' chalkboard – which would make a lot of sense, considering we first saw Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in the Fantastic Four post-credits scenes. The picture is caption #DoomsdayIsComing.

Doomsday is set to be Marvel's biggest movie yet, with a bumper-sized cast including returning X-Men actors, the Thunderbolts (AKA the New Avengers), the Fantastic Four, and returning fan favorites like Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, and Letitia Wright's Shuri.

"I was not even convinced when we started, and this movie's gonna be really good. They have a special sauce," Red Guardian actor David Harbour said recently of the Russos.

He added: "I don't even really understand, but they just know how to do these things… there's something about the layers in which they put the comedy and the drama and the surprises and the scale and the epicness and all that stuff. It's incredible."

One Doomsday actor has also recently revealed that he's wrapped filming. Alan Cumming, who is returning as Nightcrawler, confirmed that he's "finished it."

However, there is one actor who hasn't been confirmed for the movie, but everyone is pretty much convinced he'll be returning. That's none other than Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers up until Avengers: Endgame. It's all thanks to a recent appearance from the actor, where he looked to be back in peak physical shape.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 18, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.