First full look at Doctor Doom's costume for Avengers: Doomsday may have just been revealed in unlikely fashion – at a Disney light show

The first significant look at Doctor Doom's costume in Avengers: Doomsday may have just been revealed – at a Disney light show.

The event in Shanghai, which you can see below, features several stunning displays of Robert Downey Jr.'s Marvel villain, complete with an in-depth look at his mask, outfit, and potentially some MCU Easter eggs dotted in for good measure (are those Shang-Chi's Ten Rings we spy?)

An official ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ light show was showcased at a Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/Z3Vd0iwgP9September 11, 2025

While not revealed in that clip, images elsewhere appear to show a recreation of an iconic moment pulled from Jonathan Hickman's legendary Secret Wars comic. There, Doctor Doom presided over his own personal 'Battleworld', an amalgamation of various Marvel worlds and stories.

That even included Thanos, who Doctor Doom swiftly killed and – in one brutal moment – ripped his skeleton out of his body. Josh Brolin hasn't been confirmed to return as Thanos in Avengers: Doomsday, so it's difficult to say if that shocking return and death will be replicated in theaters.

The light show also featured several logos pointing towards the bulked-out cast of Avengers: Doomsday, with X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Avengers symbols flashing up at various points. Previously, directors Joe and Anthony Russo posted what appeared to be a Fantastic Four-related tease on their Instagram profile.

Marvel has had a recent history of slightly more unofficial, but no less bizarre, leaks. Fantastic Four unveiled its first look at Galactus via a Snapple promotion, of all things. Last year, the identity of Death and Billy/Wiccan in Agatha All Along was spoiled not long after the premiere episode thanks to a pair of Funko Pops.

Avengers: Doomsday is set for release on December 18, 2026 as part of Marvel Phase 6. For more information on that and future MCU releases, we have a complete guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows.