X-Men star says he "eventually" saw a script for his return in Avengers: Doomsday: "It took a while, but we had a script"

Nightcrawler actor Alan Cumming says he did, in fact, see the script for Avengers: Doomsday, though it took a while to come through.

"We eventually saw a script. It took a while, but we had a script," Cumming told ET, when asked if Marvel had him come to set in a more informal manner. The reception of a script tells us that Cumming may have much more than just a teeny tiny cameo in the upcoming movie.

The returning X-Men include James Marsden's Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Ian McKellen's Magneto, and Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, along with Channing Tatum's Gambit (who apparently won't have as strong of a Cajun accent this time around).

Cumming also teased that Halle Berry could be appearing as Storm, but added: "I don't… but honestly, I'm the last person to ask," explaining that he's remaining tight-lipped for now after accidentally revealing earlier this year that he may or may not share the screen with Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards.

The impossibly long cast list for Doomsday includes the Thunderbolts cast, the rest of the Fantastic Four, and Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Danny Ramirez's Falcon, and Letitia Wright's Shuri. Robert Downey Jr., of course, plays Doctor Doom – who made his first appearance in the end-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 18, 2026. Before that, though, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be in theaters next July 31. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.