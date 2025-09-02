Channing Tatum says he'll "drop the Mardis Gras mask" and tone down his Gambit accent for Avengers: Doomsday - "I'm not gonna go full Cajun"

Channing Tatum's nigh-unintelligible Cajun accent in Deadpool and Wolverine was intentionally absurd, but he's toning it down for Avengers: Doomsday in order to "keep the drama and keep it tight." Tatum tells Variety that he's "not gonna go full Cajun," promising that his character will play a serious role in the film.

Tatum says Marvel executives "had to wrap their mind around the accent," as it's to make sure his dialogue will be easily understandable in Avengers: Doomsday, as opposed to his exaggerated, joking accent in his previous MCU appearance.

"[Directors Anthony and Joe Russo] want things to be funny, but they don't want to go full Deadpool," Tatum explains. "They want to keep the drama and keep it tight. When Gambit gets serious - when he drops the Mardi Gras mask - things do matter."

Gambit's heavily Cajun accent in Deadpool and Wolverine left some viewers slightly puzzled, though it winds up being one of the movie's funniest bits, with the Merc With a Mouth even openly roasting him for it during their big meeting.

Tatum previously confirmed that he drew on his family's Cajun roots for his Deadpool and Wolverine accent, purposely taking it to its limits for comedy's sake.

"The Cajun dialect is a very particular one. I grew up in Mississippi and my dad is from New Orleans," Tatum told Access Hollywood following the release of Deadpool and Wolverine. "So it's one of those things that I grew up around it, but I've never done it. There are certain little isms that are very Cajun-y, but we actually intended it to be somewhat unintelligible. That was sort of the joke."

Unfortunately, Tatum also suffered an injury on the Doomsday set , leading him to sit out on filming some of his big fight scenes, with his stunt double stepping in.