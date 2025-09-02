Gambit actor Channing Tatum has to sit out of Avengers: Doomsday filming due to injury, so his double will take on a "big fight" with Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom

Channing Tatum's Gambit has made it out of the Void and into the sprawling cast of Avengers: Doomsday . And though he does indeed play a major part in the film, Tatum himself has had to sit out of filming some important scenes because of a leg injury sustained on set (via Variety).

The exact circumstances of how Tatum was injured are unclear, but fans can rest assured that it won't stop Gambit from appearing in the movie, including in a "big fight" with Robert Downey, Jr.'s Doctor Doom. But it won't be Tatum himself in some fight scenes, with his double instead taking on the fight scenes while Tatum appears in close-ups and dialogue scenes.

According to Tatum, who Variety states is walking with a pronounced limp due to his injury, he's got six months of physical therapy ahead of him to help heal his leg.

"It's not about the pain I feel in the moment,” Tatum tells Variety. "It’s knowing I can't take this back. And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like."

Tatum was originally signed on to play Gambit in his own solo film before Disney bought 20th Century Fox and canceled its planned slate of X-Men spin-off films. He got a second lease on life in Deadpool and Wolverine, in which he was part of a group of discarded heroes from older film franchises located in the Void, a place where objects and beings who have been cut from their realities go to languish.