The Avengers: Doomsday cast just got even more chaotic, as it turns out Ryan Reynolds might not show up as Deadpool after all
It's up in the air whether Deadpool will return in Avengers or not
Ryan Reynolds might not be returning as Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday after all.
News broke recently that the Merc with a Mouth was confirmed to return in the upcoming Avengers movie, right after Reynolds posted a tease to Instagram. But, another report claims that Reynolds will not be part of the bumper sized cast.
According to Deadline, Reynolds hasn't been seen on set in London, and he's not going to be in the film at all – nor is he going to be in Avengers: Secret Wars.
The report claims that Reynolds was "just having some fun" with his Instagram post, too, as the logo was first seen in Deadpool and Wolverine. Apparently, a fan shared the red version of the logo, Reynolds saw it, and decided to post it on his account.
But, take this all with a grain of salt, as two other reliable publications say differently. Both The Hollywood Reporter and The Wrap suggest that we will be seeing Deadpool again in Doomsday. We'll just have to wait and see if he actually shows up, then.
Even if Reynolds doesn't appear, the cast for the Marvel Phase 6 movie is seriously stacked already. The likes of MCU mainstays like Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, and Letitia Wright's Shuri are returning, along with the entire Thunderbolts team, the Fantastic Four, and X-Men actors like Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, Ian McKellan's Magneto, and Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters next December 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that the MCU has in store.
I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
