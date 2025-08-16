Deadpool confirmed to join Avengers: Doomsday

Kevin Feige promised after that lengthy director's chair casting call that more names were joining the list for Avengers: Doomsday, and now Ryan Reynolds has been confirmed to be the next one on it. After throwing up an Instagram post earlier this week that showed the Avengers logo scribbled over by Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Ryan Reynolds is going to make an appearance alongside the likes of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) for the superhero extravaganza.

The news comes just over a year since Deadpool & Wolverine rocked theaters and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole when the eagerly-anticipated team-up hauled in over $1 billion at the box office. But just because Wade might have turned out to be a winner back in 2024, don't expect him to be joining the ranks of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Sources have told THR that while Wade might be making an appearance in the next Avengers movie, he certainly isn't going to be part of the titular team. Missing out on such a huge bump up in his world-saving career isn't a big issue for Wade, though, as Ryan Reynolds has pointed out that it's something he can't have yet. In fact, that's more like his endgame.

In an interview with Time, Reynolds explained that Wade's goal of wanting to be among the A-list heroes should be an achievement that's forever out of reach. "If Deadpool becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we're at the end. That's his wish fulfillment, and you can't give him that." Instead, he'll have to settle for the next Deadpool movie, which Reynolds is drafting up, featuring Wade with a small group of X-Men on his side.

Of course, with Wade now being thrown into the mix of this upcoming reality-hopping blockbuster, and an appearance from the X-Men of the past already announced, it's only a matter of time before Wade's BFF with forks for fists, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman, gets confirmed too. We've still got a long time to wait, though, as Avengers: Doomsday is set to arrive in theaters on 18 December 2026. In the meantime, check out all the other names we'd like to see make an appearance here.