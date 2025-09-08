X-Men star Alan Cumming confirms he's already finished filming Nightcrawler's scenes in Avengers: Doomsday

X-Men star Alan Cumming has revealed that he's already finished filming Avengers: Doomsday.

"Well, I’ve already done it. I finished it," he said backstage at this year's Creative Arts Emmys, when Variety asked him how shooting on the new Marvel movie was going.

Cumming is reprising the role of Kurt Wagner, AKA Nightcrawler, for the first time since 2003's X2. "I did a lot of stunt work and training. That was amazing," he added, joking, "The stunt people couldn’t believe that I could get up, let alone jump around and do this boxing and training."

He also admitted he didn't rewatch X2 before starting work on Doomsday, but said, "I think that was what really helped, because this is super intense, and is loads of stuff at once." In the movie, Nightcrawler has teleportation abilities and a distinctive blue appearance, and is covered in tattoos that represent each of his sins.

Cumming will be joined by his X-Men co-stars Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, and Rebecca Romijn in Doomsday, who play Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, and Mystique.

The movie's mammoth cast also includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Channing Tatum, along with plenty of familiar faces from Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The Russo brothers are in the directors' chair(s).

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way as part of Marvel Phase 6 and beyond.