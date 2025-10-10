After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield is adamant he's not returning to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday: "Unequivocally f***ing no"

Andrew Garfield had a very blunt answer when asked if he was going to return as his version of Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday.

"No, unequivocally fucking no," he said in a new video where he answers fan questions for GQ. Well, that answers that.

Garfield also "unequivocally" denied his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home, of course, dooming every further denial about his MCU future to be taken with a hefty pinch of salt by fans. His and Tobey Maguire's return as alternative versions of the web-slinger opposite Tom Holland in the 2021 sequel was shrouded in secrecy, and none of the actors let anything slip.

As for whether he would actually come back again, "I think it would have to be very weird. I think I would like to do something very strange," Garfield said earlier this year about what would make him return as Peter Parker. "Something very unique, and offbeat and surprising, kind of like the creative freedom they have with the animated Spider-Verse movies."

He even doubled down on that sentiment this week, saying, "I really love the Spider-Verse movies. I love [writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller]. Just putting that out there."

Even without Garfield, the cast of Doomsday is still incredibly stacked, including Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and more (including plenty of X-Men).

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026. In the meantime, get up to speed with Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.