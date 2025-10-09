Andrew Garfield wants to appear in Beyond the Spider-Verse but doesn't have an answer for whether he is showing up in Avengers: Secret Wars
The Spider-Man actor gets secretive again
Andrew Garfield is manifesting an appearance in Beyond the Spider-Verse, but isn't quite as committed when it comes to addressing any future role in Avengers: Secret Wars.
In an interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz (which you can see below), Garfield enters into a nervous laughing fit when confronted with the idea of Garfield reprising his Spider-Man role in Avengers: Secret Wars.
"Is this a tell? You'll find out," Garfield joked. "Whatever response I'm having – is it exasperation? – you'll find out."
#AndrewGarfield is open to anyyy sort of #MCU crossovers 📝Catch his full chat with @joshuahorowitz for #AftertheHuntMovie, out now → https://t.co/QlfK7gwoxb pic.twitter.com/TzXoML8GR8October 8, 2025
On the topic of which characters (or properties) he'd love to cross over with after the Spider-Man: No Way Home appearance opened up the MCU doors to his Amazing Spider-Man, Garfield said, "I really love the Spider-Verse movies. I love [writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller]. Just putting that out there. I love Wolverine, I love Hugh [Jackman]. Tom Hardy is obviously a really formidable actor and what he's done with Venom is super fun… I'm up for a good time."
In the lead-up to No Way Home, Garfield delivered a masterclass in diversion tactics from those asking him if he would appear in the MCU Spider-Man threequel. This time, the British actor is a little less in control of his emotions – but won't confirm whether he is in Avengers: Secret Wars, which hasn't yet begun filming and is out in 2027 after 2026's Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas.
Andrew Garfield is next appearing in the Luca Guadagnino-directed After the Hunt alongside Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri.
For more on the MCU's future plans, currently sans Andrew Garfield, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.