Andrew Garfield wants to appear in Beyond the Spider-Verse but doesn't have an answer for whether he is showing up in Avengers: Secret Wars

Andrew Garfield is manifesting an appearance in Beyond the Spider-Verse, but isn't quite as committed when it comes to addressing any future role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

In an interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz (which you can see below), Garfield enters into a nervous laughing fit when confronted with the idea of Garfield reprising his Spider-Man role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

"Is this a tell? You'll find out," Garfield joked. "Whatever response I'm having – is it exasperation? – you'll find out."

#AndrewGarfield is open to anyyy sort of #MCU crossovers 📝Catch his full chat with @joshuahorowitz for #AftertheHuntMovie, out now → https://t.co/QlfK7gwoxb pic.twitter.com/TzXoML8GR8October 8, 2025

On the topic of which characters (or properties) he'd love to cross over with after the Spider-Man: No Way Home appearance opened up the MCU doors to his Amazing Spider-Man, Garfield said, "I really love the Spider-Verse movies. I love [writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller]. Just putting that out there. I love Wolverine, I love Hugh [Jackman]. Tom Hardy is obviously a really formidable actor and what he's done with Venom is super fun… I'm up for a good time."

In the lead-up to No Way Home, Garfield delivered a masterclass in diversion tactics from those asking him if he would appear in the MCU Spider-Man threequel. This time, the British actor is a little less in control of his emotions – but won't confirm whether he is in Avengers: Secret Wars, which hasn't yet begun filming and is out in 2027 after 2026's Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas.

Andrew Garfield is next appearing in the Luca Guadagnino-directed After the Hunt alongside Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri.

