Spider-Man fan makes compilation video of every time Andrew Garfield denied he was in No Way Home

As soon as the multiverse was introduced to the MCU, fans were convinced that Spider-Man: No Way Home would include multiple Spider-Men.

However, right from the offset, Andrew Garfield was adamant that he wasn't in the movie. So adamant, in fact, that one fan was able to put together a video compilation of all the times he vehemently denied his involvement across many different interviews. As No Way Home's release date got closer and closer, it was just a matter of waiting to see whether the actor protested too much.

Now, before we go on, here's your spoiler warning – do not continue reading if you have not seen Spider-Man: No Way Home!

(Image credit: Sony)

Still here? Then you know that Garfield did, in fact, appear in No Way Home, alongside fellow former web-slinger Tobey Maguire and other familiar faces from past movies including Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx's Electro.

Just a compilation of Andrew Garfield denying that he is in NWH (part 2) pic.twitter.com/7nWhg2aBljDecember 20, 2021 See more

Along with speculation and theories, Garfield's (and Maguire's) involvement was also hinted at by leaked photos from the set of the movie and moments in the trailer where it looked like figures had been edited out of a scene – those figures turned out to be Garfield and Maguire's versions of Spider-Man, who teamed up with Tom Holland's Spidey to "cure" the procession of villains that arrived from alternative universes due to a botched spell by Doctor Strange.