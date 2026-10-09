Eman Esfandi still denies he's playing Paul in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, despite new subtitles saying he's literally playing Paul

The mystery behind the identity of MJ's boyfriend in Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to rumble on after new subtitle revelations.
Previously, there had been speculation that Eman Esfandi's unnamed character (listed only as 'The Boyfriend' in the credits) was Paul, a notoriously divisive comic character who ended up adopting children with Mary Jane.
At the time, Esfandi (jokingly) took offence to the theories, writing on Twitter: "I am not, never have been, and never will be 'Paul'.
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Unfortunately for the actor, perhaps best known for playing a live-action Ezra Bridger in the Ahsoka series, the digital release of Brand New Day lists the character's name as 'Paul' in the subtitles.
Esfandi has moved swiftly to deny it, however. "No clue why subtitles say that [to be honest], your guess is as good as mine," he stated on social media.
Personally, I remain utterly convinced something is up with Esfandi's character. But, instead, I think he's playing Harry Osborn instead of Paul – a character who even the MCU might not be able to redeem on any level, such was the nature of how much he was hated by ardent Spidey fans.
Let's hope we find out at some point in the near-future. We wouldn't bet against a Spider-Man 5 happening in the MCU, anyway, after Brand New Day became the highest-grossing movie domestically in the US. We partially have Paul to thank for that.
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Esfandi, meanwhile, will next appear in Ahsoka season 2 next January.
For more on that and other projects on the way in a galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies.