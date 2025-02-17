A Fantastic Four-themed IMAX countdown is getting Marvel fans excited for the upcoming MCU movie

Following the release of the first Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer earlier this month, theaters are now getting ready for the upcoming MCU movie with some exciting promotional material that you might be able to catch before your screening of Captain America: Brave New World.

Fans are sharing on social media a new Fantastic Four-themed countdown in IMAX, which pays homage to the 1960s-style of the movie. At the end, it features the F4 logo, along with the film's official title and release date.

We still need to wait a little over five months to see the movie on the big screen, but Marvel is making sure fans remember to lock in their calendars for this summer. With the new Superman movie and Jurassic World: Rebirth coming out in the same month, the competition for this year's biggest blockbuster will be fierce. And let's not forget about Thunderbolts*, the last movie in Marvel Phase 5, which is getting released in May.

Despite the many highly anticipated titles coming up this year, Fantastic Four: The First Steps is definitely leading the charge as one of the movies that will define the superhero franchise's new era. The film is kicking off Marvel Phase 6 with an all-star cast led by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Marvel's First Family.

Pascal admitted during the trailer launch that it was "humbling" to take on this iconic character, and said about the film's fashion: "The suit was very fitting for all of us, and had a little bit of a retro GoGo [style]. And I think we pulled it off".

Fantastic Four arrives in theaters on July 25. While we wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way and our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.