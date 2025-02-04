Pedro Pascal talks about unusual fashion inspiration for Fantastic Four suit as he describes the experience as "humbling"

Fantastic Four's trailer just gave us a first look at Marvel's First Family, with Pedro Pascal stepping into the role of the new Mr. Fantastic. During the trailer launch earlier today, the actor talked about joining the MCU, and revealed some unusual inspiration for those retro white-and-blue jumpsuits.

Pascal admitted to Good Morning America that it was "humbling" to take on this iconic character, and said about the film's fashion choices: "The suit was very fitting for all of us, and had a little bit of a retro GoGo [style]. And I think we pulled it off".

Since The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set in the '60s, it's only natural that the suits are influenced by the decade's GoGo aesthetic, but it's also a bold choice for a superhero costume.

In the first images of the film, we see Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm wearing slightly different versions of the same outfit — a blue jumpsuit with white boots, belt and gloves, and with the signature 4 in the chest.

Previous adaptations of the comics opted for a more serious black-and-blue suit, but it seems the new movie is closer to 1994's unreleased Fantastic Four film.

The new MCU film is kicking off Marvel Phase 6 this summer, and we're sure it's going to be packed with more surprises than just unexpected fashion choices. The man Easter eggs in the Fantastic Four trailer are already leaving clues of what's to come, while fans are still feeling divided over The Thing's first look.

Fantastic Four arrives in theaters on July 25. While we wait, check out our guides to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way and our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.