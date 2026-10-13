The Walking Dead's Carl star has made his own Resident Evil film, and says he would love to work with Zach Cregger on the sequel

Just one month after Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie landed in theaters and smashed box office expectations, The Walking Dead's Carl Grimes star Chandler Riggs is releasing his own Resident Evil film.
Chandler's upcoming short film titled 'Biohazard' is based on one of the best Resident Evil games, you guessed it, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. The short follows Riggs as Ethan Winters as his search for his missing wife leads him to the violent and infected Baker family. The movie is 19 minutes long and stars fellow The Walking Dead star Jason Dougl as the evil Baker family patriarch Jack Baker, Mary Rachel Quinn, Eugenie Bondurant, Johnathan O’Neil, and Sam Coyles.
The first trailer for Biohazard, which was released via IGN's YouTube channel, shows Riggs' protagonist pleading with a police officer to help him escape from the "fucking crazy" Baker family. At the end of the clip, we see one of the Bakers crawling on the floor. The short film is written and directed by Riggs, who is a huge Resident Evil fan, and uses little VFX, opting for practical sets and effects to mimic the terror of the game. Riggs has since posted the video on Instagram, which you can see below.
But Riggs isn't trying to reheat Cregger's nachos. The actor told IGN that he started work on the passion project before the new Resident Evil movie had even been announced. "We were in pre-production when the article came out that Zack Cregger was going to do his [movie]," said Riggs. "We were trying to beat the clock and get it out about a month ago, but parts just didn't align that way."
However, although Riggs hasn't seen Cregger's movie yet, he says he "cannot wait" and would also be interested in working with the Weapons director in the future. "A huge reason for me even doing this in the first place is that I love being on set and collaborating with cool people, and that's all it is at the end of the day," said Riggs, adding, "So, if [Cregger] wants to continue in the universe, I'm all for it. Listen, my phone is open. Hit my line!"
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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