The Walking Dead star's Resident Evil 7 short film gets the ultimate seal of approval from Biohazard and Requiem director Koshi Nakanishi

If you haven't seen Chandler Rigg's Resident Evil 7 short film, you absolutely should fix that as soon as possible (embed below if you so choose). Whether or not you're a fan of the game it's based on, the fan film is a pulse-pounding 20-minute romp adapting one of the most intense scenes in an extremely scary game: Ethan Winter's gruesome struggle with the terrifying Jack Baker. We already knew Riggs could act thanks to his eight season run as Carl from The Walking Dead, but now we know he's also a talented horror director, perfectly capturing the relentlessly dreadful tone of Resident Evil 7 while adding a more action-adjacent flair. It's also jam-packed with subtle and not-so-subtle references to the game it's adapting, which is a treat for fans of the series.
Anyway, you don't have to take my word for it, as the short film has earned itself the single-highest honor a Resident Evil movie can get. As captured by Genki on Twitter (and verified by yours truly), Koshi Nakanishi, the acclaimed director behind both Resident Evil 7 and this year's Resident Evil Requiem, shared his reaction to Rigg's film on his personal Instagram account. In a clear supportive gesture, Nakanishi shared a screenshot of the movie's YouTube thumbnail with a colorful banner reading "Wow" with two hands drawing a rainbow in-between them.
BIOHAZARD | A Live-Action Resident Evil 7 Short Fan Film - YouTube
Obviously, it's not the most detailed review, but Nakanishi was clearly, well, wowed by Riggs' work. I've long said that Resident Evil 7 is the scariest game in the series, and I don't think that's changed with Resident Evil Requiem. In fact, Resident Evil 7 is quite possibly the scariest game I've ever played, especially in VR when it becomes frankly unbearable. To get such an explicit seal of approval from the person behind such an iconic horror game must feel like a potential catalyst for a long and successful career in horror filmmaking, which seems like a pretty natural next step for Riggs.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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