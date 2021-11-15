Early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy span a range of excellent options

The early Black Friday TV deals are coming in thick and fast now and Best Buy has just released a bunch of very tempting propositions.

Spanning the entire (almost) price spectrum - from the best TV for PS5 or Xbox Series X and the best gaming TVs to cheap and cheerful budget entries, and the more affordable OLED TVs and QLED TVs - we've highlighted a handful below for you to peruse.

With the sales season gathering real pace now, we're starting to see retailers go early with what feels like their 'proper' early Black Friday TV deals - we can't be certain that these won't go lower over the winter sales period, but gosh some of these offerings really do demonstrate that massive bang-for-buck value can be had now - a full two weeks before Black Friday itself.

We really like the look of this future-proofing Samsung 8K TV which has had a full $500 slashed off its price - yours now for $2,499.99 (from $3,000). This is the model of Samsung 8K that gets the full-fat Quantum 8K processor too - the QN700A, the step below, has a 'Lite' processor.

And for something at the other end of the scale, we also really like the Hisense A6G which is a really sharp mid-range 4K TV that can still fight it out with the big boys. This, in its 60-inch form, can be yours for just $399.99 now - a saving of $150.

While Best Buy has been known to guarantee some of its early Black Friday TV deals and prices, it's very much worth pointing out that these aren't such deals. While totally legitimate early Black Friday TV deals, they aren't covered by any promotion that will refund you the difference if the price goes lower during the 'proper' Black Friday sales.

This might be worth bearing in mind if you're really after the lowest possible price going - but the upside is that these are all great prices so you're getting a stellar deal, without having to wade through the fighting over stock or ensuing deals frenzy.

Today's best early Black Friday TV deals

Samsung QN800A 8K TV | 65-inch | $3,000 Samsung QN800A 8K TV | 65-inch | $3,000 $2,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - Starting off with a bang, if you've been looking for a good opportunity to future-proof yourself, while also getting a large, premium screen, then this Samsung model is the answer. A massive $500 saving on it too.



Samsung Q70A 4K TV | 75-inch | $2,100 Samsung Q70A 4K TV | 75-inch | $2,100 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $600 - Looking to fill a wall, but do so with quality and take advantage of a great deal? Then this Samsung panel is here for you. Coming in just below the flashy NeoQLED range of 2021, this QLED model is still an absolute beauty.

LG C1 OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,500 LG C1 OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,500 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Our favourite gaming TV is at a great price right now. This is an exquisite panel for gaming of any generation, but particularly for PS5 and Xbox Series X with its multi HDMI 2.1 port setup. Beautiful image quality and colours too. Nice.

LG A1 4K TV | 48-inch | $1,200 LG A1 4K TV | 48-inch | $1,200 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Sitting just underneath the fancier C1 and G1 televisions, the A1 is still a superb TV from LG. It retains all of LG's pedigree and qualities and with $300 off, means you're getting all of that for a great deal.

Sony X80J 4K TV | 60-inch | $1,000 Sony X80J 4K TV | 60-inch | $1,000 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - This is a great deal. It totally negates any sort of 'Sony premium' and brings it to a very aggressive and tempting price point. The perfect companion to a PS5, Sony still does premium TVs in a very special way and the X80J proves that.



Hisense A6G 4K TV | 60-inch | $550 Hisense A6G 4K TV | 60-inch | $550 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - This is incredible value for money right here. A quality Hisense screen, and 60-inches of it at that, and is a really good option for those who have smaller budgets but don't want to compromise on quality.



Toshiba LED 4K TV | 43-inch | $350 Toshiba LED 4K TV | 43-inch | $350 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - One of the best value-for-money 4K TVs just became an even more attractive proposition. Getting a reliable 4K TV for under $280 feels ludicrous quite frankly, but here we are.



More of today's best 4K TV deals

If you're looking for something more premium then you'll find a bunch of the lowest prices on OLED and QLED TVs wherever you are below.

The best early Black Friday deals available now

Elsewhere, if you are looking to the bigger deals this month, and want something more premium then this year's Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals are going to be massive. It's also going to be worth keeping an eye on the Black Friday QLED TV deals and Black Friday LG TV deals as well as the future-proofing Black Friday 8K TV deals too.