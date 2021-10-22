Early Black Friday TV deals: save up to $2,000 on 4K and 8K displays

Early Black Friday TV deals are now in full swing at Best Buy where we're seeing some truly exceptional price cuts on offer. What's particularly enticing, however, is the fact that My Best Buy members receive a price match guarantee on any purchases meaning, should any TVs become cheaper on the day, then Best Buy will refund the difference.

It's worth remembering that this is just a brief taste of what's to come from Best Buy in the early Black Friday TV deals. Though, seeing as these offers are all Black Friday price guaranteed, then you don't have to worry about missing out on any potential further savings from the retailer, so you can get in early and beat the rush on the TVs that you really want. We're expecting to see more great Black Friday Samsung TV deals and Black Friday Sony TV deals as the day draws nearer, but if you see something you like the look of below, we advise being quick, as these deals won't be around long.

The deepest discount, so far, has to be reserved for the mammoth 86-inch LG Class 99 Series 8K TV which is currently selling for $4,499.99 (reduced from $6,499.99) and offers a much more accessible price point into 8K than most of what we've seen recently. Similarly, the Samsung QN84A has had its $2,800 MSRP cut down to $1,899.99 for a massive $900 off.

On the more wallet-friendly side of things, the Samsung TU6985 at $599.99 (was $750) is one of the cheaper prices on a mid-range 70-inch 4K LED TV that we've seen this year. Similarly, while being on the smaller side at 43-inches, the Sony X85J is also on sale for $649.99 (was $750). That's fantastic value for money, especially for gamers after the feature set of the best gaming TVs, with its 120Hz refresh rate at 4K, it's perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Below you'll find our picks for the best early Black Friday TV deals held by Best Buy at the moment. For a more specific idea of what to expect closer to the time, we recommend keeping a close eye on upcoming Black Friday 4K 120Hz TV deals and Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals to keep all your bases covered.

Samsung The Frame Series Samsung The Frame Series | $600 $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - This is the lowest price that the 32-inch Samsung Frame Series has been at Best Buy to date for the Full HD model. It's currently ever-so-slightly cheaper at Amazon right now (at $447.99) but there's no guarantee of this price on Black Friday there, unlike with the former.

Samsung TU6985 Samsung TU6985 | $750 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - There's no reason why huge 70-inch Ultra HD TVs should cost the Earth, and that's made apparent by the Samsung TU6985 with its HDR support and smart features. It may only be standard LED, no fancy OLED or QLED here, but the picture quality is sure to be more-than-competent for most purposes.



Sony X85J Sony X85J | $750 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - If you've been after the perfect gaming TV for your PS5, or Xbox Series X, then the Sony X85J delivers with a 4K native resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus, it benefits from the X1 HDR processor for maintaining fantastic colors and contrast at all times.



LG NanoCell LG NanoCell | $1,200 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $450 - With this LG NanoCell deal, you're getting a massive 70-inch 4K TV for well under $1,000, the only drawback for gaming is that it's locked to a 60Hz native rate. For the price point, it's hard to beat.

Samsung QN84A Neo QLED Samsung QN84A Neo QLED | $2,800 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Save $900 - The Samsung QN84A at this price point is one of the best gaming TVs that you can get at the moment, and that's thanks to the large 75-inch 120Hz panel at the core of it. If you're looking for that show-stopping TV for movies, games, and streaming shows then this could be it.



LG G1 Series 77-inch LG G1 Series 77-inch | $4,300 $3.799.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - The LG G1 Series is one of the best gaming TVs, however, regardless of size they can be very expensive. This $500 discount on a huge 77-inch model is sure to ease the sting a fair bit, being of the lower prices we've seen on TV in this size.

LG Class 99 Series 8K 86-inch LG Class 99 Series 8K 86-inch | $6,499.99 $4,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $2,000 - If there's one thing we have to tell you about 8K TVs is that they are normally frightfully expensive, however, with this massive $2,000 saving, you're getting an 8K-capable TV set for a very competitive price when compared to similar sized 4K Smart TVs on the market right now.

Whether you're after the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X or looking for the perfect panel to binge Netflix on, our price comparison technology has scoured the internet to bring you the best prices on TVs of all shapes and sizes this side of Black Friday.

