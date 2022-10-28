Early Best Buy Black Friday deals are here: save big on TVs, laptops, gaming and more

Best Buy Black Friday deals have come early this weekend. The retailer has unveiled a massive range of offers across all things tech and gaming, with official Black Friday pricing on everything from TVs to consoles, smartwatches to gaming keyboards. That means you can already get ahead of the crowds to surf some of this year's best Black Friday gaming deals, and plenty of other discounts on tech and accessories as well.

We've scoured these shelves and brought you all the biggest offers in this weekend's sale. These aren't just run of the mill discounts - we've limited our search to the truly Black Friday-esque of Best Buy's latest sale. That means you'll find record low prices, early savings on brand new products, and rare discounts on premium and budget gizmos here. Whether you're kitting out a new gaming setup, or looking to stock up on some of the biggest tech around, we've got you covered.

Browse the full sale at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

There is a warning here, though. These early Best Buy Black Friday deals are limited in quantity, with the retailer's FAQs (opens in new tab) suggesting that some products may not return to the shelves for the main event should they sell out. If you spot a price you like, then, it's well worth diving in before the masses. Many of these offers will also finish on October 30, so it's a true weekend of savings.

We've listed all our top picks from Best Buy's Black Friday deals just below. You'll find everything from early Black Friday gaming PC deals to Black Friday TV deals we wouldn't normally expect to see until November here, all fine-tuned so that you're only looking at the most valuable savings on the shelves.

Today's best early Best Buy Black Friday deals

Best Buy Black Friday gaming deals

(opens in new tab) Immortals Fenyx Rising | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - This is a brand new record low price on Immortals Fenyx Rising, dropping the $39.99 down to $19.99 for the first time at Best Buy. We previously saw costs only ever dip to $21, so even though you're only saving a little extra here you're still jumping past that $20 threshold. Xbox: $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Razer Cynosa V2 gaming keyboard | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - The Razer Cynosa V2 membrane gaming keyboard has a $30 discount in Best Buy's early Black Friday deals. That means you're securing yourself a new record low price, one we've only ever seen in the last couple of days. Before that, sales only ever reached $35 - and the Cynosa has just sold out at this new price at Amazon.



(opens in new tab) Astro A10 wired gaming headset | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - If you're after a cheap wired headset, we'd recommend checking out this $30 discount on the Astro A10 at Best Buy. Not only are you picking up a fine set of cups for just $29.99, but you'll be able to quickly and easily connect to a massive range of devices here.



(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - This $39.99 sales price may be $5 more than the lowest we've ever seen, but that $34.99 cost very rarely pops up. Picking up a wireless Razer mouse for under $40 is a win any day of the week, especially one with that Hyperspeed connection.



(opens in new tab) Corsair Champion Series Sabre RGB Pro wireless gaming mouse | $109.99 $49.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - Another wireless gaming mouse at an excellent price here - you're saving a massive $60 on the Corsair Champion Series Sabre RGB Pro, dropping that $109.99 MSRP down to $49.99 at Best Buy. This is another record low price, and one we've only ever seen in the last week.



(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Scout Air true wireless earbuds | $99.95 $69.95 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - If you're after a set of gaming-ready earbuds in today's early Best Buy Black Friday deals, we'd recommend turning your attention to the Turtle Beach Scout Air. These true wireless earbuds are at a record low $69.95 today - $30 down from the $99.95 MSRP. That's a price we've only ever seen once before, back in July.



(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset | $179.99 $119.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - We've only ever seen this $119.99 sale price once before, back in August. Since then, the impressive Razer BlackShark V2 Pro has been stuck at around $140. That means you're saving an extra $20 over the usual sales price here.



(opens in new tab) Asus TUF 23-inch 165Hz gaming monitor | $229.99 $129.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - If you're after an affordable gaming monitor, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals have you covered. This 165Hz Asus TUF panel has a $100 discount on it this weekend, dropping that $229.99 MSRP down to a new record low of $129.99.



(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink | $179.99 $139.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the most popular PS5 SSDs (opens in new tab) on the market right now, so even though we're $10 off a record low price here, this $139.99 rate is well worth a look. You're saving $40 here, and the best part is this model comes with a heatsink pre-installed.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15.6-inch GTX 1650 gaming laptop | $799.99 $479.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $320 - We rarely see gaming laptops running below $500, and especially rare is one sporting the latest 12th generation Intel i5 processor. You are dropping away from the RTX 30-Series here, with a GTX 1650 GPU - but that's still got plenty of power for lighter titles. Plus, you'll still find a 512GB SSD at the helm as well.



(opens in new tab) HP Omen 40L RTX 3060 gaming PC | $1,449.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - Packing an RTX 3060 GPU and i5-12400F processor, the $1,049.99 sales price on this HP Omen really is a sight to behold. We rarely see rigs with this kind of power at such a low price, so Best Buy's $400 discount is working particularly hard for you today.



(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch gaming laptop | $1,649.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $350 - The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops on the shelves these days, and with a $350 discount, this Ryzen 9 / AMD RX 6700S configuration is looking particularly strong. You're getting the 14-inch rig for just $1,299.99 in today's early Best Buy Black Friday deals.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch gaming monitor | $3,499.99 $2,999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - This is the first discount we've seen on Samsung's brand new Odyssey Ark gaming monitor. Of course, at nearly $3,000, this is still very much an investment piece - but if you're looking to splash out on something unique, now's your chance.



Best Buy Black Friday tech deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 | $149.99 $89.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are just $2 off a record low price in today's Best Buy Black Friday deals. That means you're picking up the true wireless earbuds for just $89.99 (down from that $149.99 MSRP). These headphones have been stuck well above $100 for the last few months, so today's offer is particularly welcome.



(opens in new tab) Segway Ninebot A6 kids electric scooter | $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - The Segway Ninebot A6 is down to just $99.99 at Best Buy right now, and that's thanks to a $100 discount over the regular $200 MSRP. At half price, you're picking up an excellent deal here on a kid-friendly, 7.4mph max electric scooter.



(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense | $249.95 $139.95 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - This is the lowest price we've seen on the Fitbit Sense. While it's a little older now, this model is ripe for discounts, which explains this record breaking $100 discount at Best Buy. If you're on the hunt for a new fitness-focused smartwatch this holiday season, we'd recommend checking this early offer out.



(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones | $349.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - With $200 off the final price, the Beats Studio 3 are down to a record low price. We generally see these older headphones still retailing for around $200 on a day to day basis.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 | $229.99 $159.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - We've spotted this record low price on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 a few times over the summer - but never before then. In general, this 32GB model hits $180 on sale, so you're saving an additional $20 here.



(opens in new tab) Asus 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook | $379 $179 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - Budget Chromebooks are a Black Friday delight, so being able to grab one in October makes for a particularly strong offer. You'll find this Asus convertible model for just $179 right now, thanks to a massive $200 discount at Best Buy.



(opens in new tab) Insignia F30 Series 50-inch 4K UHD TV | Free Echo Show 5 | $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - Not only are you getting a record low price on this 50-inch 4K UHD TV, but you're also picking up a free Echo Show 5 (worth $84.99 by itself) as well as 30 days of Fubo TV, three months of Apple TV+, and four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. That truly is a Black Friday-level offer.



(opens in new tab) LG A2 48-inch OLED TV | $1,299.99 $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $730 - We're seeing some incredible savings on the latest LG A2 OLED TV in Best Buy's early Black Friday deals. You'll find the 48-inch model down to just $569.99 (that's $730 off the $1,299.99 MSRP), but there are plenty of discounts all the way up the size chart.



Keen to hold off until the main event? We're getting you prepped for all this year's Black Friday PS5 deals, Black Friday Xbox deals, and Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.