The new Destiny 2 Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle can be earned repeatedly through Haunted Sectors in the Festival of the Lost 2021. With some potential god rolls it's a gun worth getting - this Pulse Rifle can roll with some top tier perks like Subsistence, Multikill Clip, and Dragonfly which will serve you well across PvE and PvP. As the name suggests, Jurassic Green also sports a green, scaley appearance to match the new Festival of the Lost 2021 dinosaur-themed armor ornaments sets for each class. Here’s how to get the Destiny 2 Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle during Festival of the Lost and which perks you should be keeping an eye out for to get those god rolls.

How to get the Destiny 2 Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Destiny 2 Jurassic Green gun is a new Solar energy Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2. It’s a 540RPM Rapid Fire Frame Pulse Rifle, which means it’s got bouncy recoil but can really spew out bullets. Thankfully, getting one isn’t hard at all. Eva Levante will give you one as a reward for completing the “Gone But Not Forgotten” introduction quest for Festival of the Lost 2021. You can pick this quest up from Eva in the Tower Courtyard and it’s not very long at all.

(Image credit: Bungie)

However, that’s not the only one you get as you can still farm for more Destiny 2 Jurassic Green rolls through Haunted Sectors. For each Haunted Sector completion, you have a low chance of getting an assortment of the three Festival of the Lost weapons – the other two being the Horror Story and BrayTech Werewolf Auto Rifles.

You can increase your odds of getting weapons to drop from Haunted Sector completions by manifesting more Spectral Pages, so the more Headless Ones you defeat, the more Spectral Pages you manifest, and the higher your odds of getting Festival of the Lost weapons are. We were able to get three weapon drops quite consistently at the end of Haunted Sectors, with some including multiple rolls of Destiny 2 Jurassic Green, by manifesting 10 pages each run.

Destiny 2 Jurassic Green god rolls

(Image credit: Bungie)

If you haven’t been able to get a Forge’s Pledge from Iron Banner or a Darkest Before from Prophecy, then a god roll Jurassic Green might be a great substitute that you can grab relatively easily during Festival of the Lost 2021. Here are possible god rolls for you to try depending on how you’re planning on using your Destiny 2 Jurassic Green. It’s got an array of decent perks that can combine for some good rolls. While not all of them stand out as must-haves, it does at least mean Destiny 2 Jurassic Green can be quite versatile based on its perks. Here’s what you could be keeping an eye out for when you’re running Haunted Sectors.

Please note that Bungie has hinted at improvements for the Adrenaline Junkie perk in the fourth column are on the way. We don’t know what they are just yet but it’s worth hanging on to any Destiny 2 Jurassic Green rolls that you have with this perk in case it becomes an essential perk.

Destiny 2 Jurassic Green PvE roll:

Corkscrew Rifling or Smallbore : Smallbore boosts Range and Stability by seven points each, but Corkscrew Rifling will add on five points to Range, Stability, and Handling.

: Smallbore boosts Range and Stability by seven points each, but Corkscrew Rifling will add on five points to Range, Stability, and Handling. Appended Mag : Bigger Magazine means you’ll be reloading less frequently which can really help in chaotic PvE situations

: Bigger Magazine means you’ll be reloading less frequently which can really help in chaotic PvE situations Heating Up or Subsistence : Heating Up will really help with Jurassic Green’s recoil after you defeat an enemy. Subsistence will massively reduce the number of times you need to reload Jurassic Green, especially when paired with Dragonfly. Note that Subsistence and Multikill Clip effectively work against each other, so we do not recommend you use a roll with that perk combination.

: Heating Up will really help with Jurassic Green’s recoil after you defeat an enemy. Subsistence will massively reduce the number of times you need to reload Jurassic Green, especially when paired with Dragonfly. Note that Subsistence and Multikill Clip effectively work against each other, so we do not recommend you use a roll with that perk combination. Multikill Clip or Dragonfly : A great damage-boosting perk for PvE that will massively increase your damage output for reloading after you rapidly defeat enemies. Dragonfly’s elemental explosions with precision kills are great for clearing out clusters of enemies. Adrenaline Junkie can also appear in this slot, so remember to hold on to any rolls with it.

: A great damage-boosting perk for PvE that will massively increase your damage output for reloading after you rapidly defeat enemies. Dragonfly’s elemental explosions with precision kills are great for clearing out clusters of enemies. Adrenaline Junkie can also appear in this slot, so remember to hold on to any rolls with it. Stability Masterwork: Stability will make Jurassic Green easier to manage but any Masterwork will do for this weapon.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 Jurassic Green PvP roll:

Arrowhead Brake or Smallbore : Arrowhead Brake will slightly improve Handling, which is one of Jurassic Green’s weaker weapon stats, and will make the recoil a little less bouncy. Smallbore is never a bad option with small boosts to Range and Stability.

: Arrowhead Brake will slightly improve Handling, which is one of Jurassic Green’s weaker weapon stats, and will make the recoil a little less bouncy. Smallbore is never a bad option with small boosts to Range and Stability. Ricochet Rounds or High-Caliber Rounds : Ricochet Rounds pairs well with Smallbore for even more Stability and Range, but High-Caliber Rounds is good in PvP for causing enemy Guardians to flinch more when hit.

: Ricochet Rounds pairs well with Smallbore for even more Stability and Range, but High-Caliber Rounds is good in PvP for causing enemy Guardians to flinch more when hit. Rangefinder or Killing Wind : Rangefinder will help Jurassic Green perform better in medium-to-long range fights with more aim zoom and Range, while Killing Wind adds more weapon Range and Handling, and more player Mobility for a short time after a kill. Heating Up would also be good.

: Rangefinder will help Jurassic Green perform better in medium-to-long range fights with more aim zoom and Range, while Killing Wind adds more weapon Range and Handling, and more player Mobility for a short time after a kill. Heating Up would also be good. Multikill Clip : A damage perk of any kind will always be good in the Crucible.

: A damage perk of any kind will always be good in the Crucible. Stability or Range Masterwork: Either are good for PvP, but Stability may be more useful for helping with firing accurately at closer and longer ranges.

