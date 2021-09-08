Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 3 Atlas Skews - Temple Overlook, Secluded Statue, and more

Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 3 means more Atlas Skews to find in Temple Overlook, Secluded Statue, Ahamkara Skulls, and more Rheasilvia areas in the Dreaming City and Harbinger’s Seclude location. To start the quest, grab it from the Wayfinder’s Compass in the HELM. As with previous weeks, you’ll soon get the five location clues for the Atlas Skews, and once you’ve got them all, they’ll need to be deposited at the gatehouse. We might be nearing the end of this quest, so Destiny 2 players need to make sure they’re all caught up so they can get the Ager’s Scepter Exotic Trace Rifle in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost.

Destiny 2 Season 15 mods | Destiny 2 Season 15 exotics | Destiny 2 anti cheat | Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 1 Dreaming City | Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 2 Dreaming City

Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 3 Atlas Skew locations

(Image credit: Bungie)

The five Destiny 2 Atlas Skews you're looking for are short, white poles with an orb device near the top. All five Tracing the Stars 3 Atlas Skews are found in the Rheasilvia and Harbinger’s Seclude locations in the Dreaming City in Destiny 2. They’re quite tricky to find this week and will require a bit of platforming and good knowledge of the area to find easily, but we’ll guide you through it. Once you within about 30 meters of one, a waypoint icon will appear on your HUD to help you zero in on the skew. There isn’t a landing zone in Rheasilvia, so this guide for the Atlas Skew locations in Tracing the Stars 3 has been ordered for the best travel route. Use the above map to get yourself near to each Atlas Skew and then use its numbered description to get its exact location.

Rheasilvia Lower Level Atlas Skew

1. Rheasilvia Lower Level

(Image credit: Bungie)

Start by travelling northeast from the Divalian Mists landing zone and go through the cave pathway that links the Divalian Mists and Rheasilvia. When you emerge into Rheasilvia, keep following the path that leads down towards the temple but bear left, and take the path that leads down to a cliff edge and hooks to the right. If you keep going along this cliff, you’ll find a nook in the rock wall that contains this Atlas Skew. Following this path will eventually lead you to the Chamber of Starlight Lost Sector entrance, so look for the white Lost Sector symbol on the cliff wall for an extra reference point.

Rheasilvia Temple Overlook Atlas Skew

2. Rheasilvia Temple Overlook

(Image credit: Bungie)

To get to the Temple Overlook from the lower level, you need to cross the chasm and head towards the main temple building at the far side of Rheasilvia. Standing in the doorway and looking out to Rheasilvia, you’ll be able to see a tall rock formation slightly to the right with lots of trees on it. Climb up this rock formation and you’ll easily find the Atlas Skew. There is typically an Awoken Corsair offering patrol mission right next to the Atlas Skew, so you can pull out your Ghost to reveal any patrols in the area to guide you.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Rheasilvia Secluded Statue Atlas Skew

3. Rheasilvia Secluded Statue

(Image credit: Bungie)

For this Atlas Skew, head back to the temple doorway as with the previous Atlas Skew but look to the left. There is another large rock formation which you can get around by using some ledges on the rock itself. You then need to jump across onto a tall column of rock and then across to a massive rock formation. Use a few more ledges to climb up this formation and at the top, you’ll find the secluded statue and its Atlas Skew.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Harbinger Sidehall Statue Atlas Skew

4. Harbinger Sidehall Statue

(Image credit: Bungie)

These next two Atlas Skews are both within the Harbinger’s Seclude area which is reached by going into the large temple building in Rheasilvia. After navigating the corridors of the temple, you’ll eventually reach a large, open cavern room. There will be a statue right in the middle and a hall structure on the right. Head inside this hall and go to the far end where you’ll find another statue and the fourth Atlas Skew in front of it.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Harbinger Ahamkara Skulls Atlas Skew

5. Harbinger Ahamkara Skulls

(Image credit: Bungie)

The fifth and final Atlas Skew for Tracing the Stars 3 is in the Ahamkara Skull. To get to it from the large cavern, you need to run across the cavern to the far doorway and head through it. You’ll enter another room with a spiralling staircase in front of you and a tree in the center of the staircase. Jump down into the area where the tree is and look behind you to see a small doorway. Head through it and then jump down the pit to get to the Ahamkara Skull room. Once you reach the ground, head out through the door, and look for the large statue in the wall to your left. The Atlas Skew is in front of the statue.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Once you’ve found all five of the Atlas Skews for Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 3, you’ll need to deposit them at the gatehouse by starting the “A Hollow Coronation” quest mission in the HELM. After that, head back to the Wayfinder’s Compass in the HELM to get your new Chrysura Melo Auto Rifle reward. There will be more parts to Tracing the Stars in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, so check back here next week for guidance on how to complete the next steps.

Destiny 2 Tips | Destiny 2 Crucible tips | Destiny 2 Class guide | Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events | Destiny 2 Aspect of Destruction | Born in Darkness Destiny 2 Beyond Light guide | Destiny 2: Beyond Light Entropic Shard guide