Destiny 2 is getting BattlEye anti-cheat – here’s everything we know

Destiny 2 anti cheat is finally on the way with BattlEye arriving in Season 15. Over the last couple of years, Destiny 2 has had horrendous issues with cheaters, especially on PC and in its Crucible PvP modes. While the Crucible is currently flawed in many other ways, the abundance of hacks has proven to be the final straw for many Destiny 2 players. However, things are hopefully going to change for the better with the addition of Destiny 2 BattlEye anti-cheat.

How BattlEye anti-cheat is being added to Destiny 2

In a tweet, Bungie confirmed that their partnership with BattlEye will soft launch in Season 15. The soft launch should mean that BattlEye anti-cheat will be implemented for a small portion of the Destiny 2 playerbase to test its effectiveness before going into full, widespread implementation in the future. Senior Editor at The Verge, Tom Warren, confirmed that Bungie has also been testing BattlEye anti-cheat internally for months. Destiny 2 players might not notice an immediate reduction in Crucible cheaters when Season 15 launches on August 24, so expectations should be tempered accordingly. In terms of the installation of BattlEye anti-cheat, Destiny 2 players will have to do nothing, and the software should just run seamlessly in the background.

Our partnership with BattlEye will soft launch next Season. Just another step toward a level playing field for all.Learn more on 8/24: https://t.co/P3UimOS4vk pic.twitter.com/vyrPp8yU57August 19, 2021 See more

Cheating has been a serious pain point for the Destiny 2 community, with wild hacks such as flying, infinite self-resurrections, and fully automatic, infinite ammo heavy weapons going unchecked and players using them facing no punishments. This has only contributed to the growing feeling of neglect felt by much of the Destiny 2 PvP community. However, Bungie’s more recent efforts to crack down on cheaters, including shutting down a cheating service in 2020, and currently teaming up with Ubisoft to bring down another cheat seller. The news of BattlEye anti-cheat getting added to Destiny 2 is another step in the right direction and is a huge relief for the Crucible community. Destiny 2 players will be able to learn more about BattlEye anti-cheat and other Crucible changes by watching the Witch Queen reveal stream on August 24.

What is BattlEye anti-cheat?

BattlEye is a type of anti-cheat software that detects hacks, hunts down players that use them, and administers a ban to keep those players out of the game. BattlEye started off as third-party anti-cheat software for Battlefield Vietnam in late 2004. In the last 17 years, it has proven to be hugely successful, and it is used by many other competitive shooter franchises, including Fortnite, PUBG, and Rainbow Six Siege.

Destiny 2 Crucible will be getting more than just anti-cheat

Recently, Joe Blackburn, Assistant Game Director for Destiny 2, took to Twitter to discuss some changes and new features coming to Crucible over the next few seasons. He said that Season 15 will be getting a Trials of Osiris revamp and will finally get a fix for third-person peaking.

Beyond the Witch Queen expansion, Season 16 will see two vaulted Destiny 2 maps return in the updated engine. Season 17 will see the first new Crucible map for Destiny 2 in over two years, and Season 18 will bring a remastered Destiny 1 map. Blackburn also revealed that 2022 could see Rift, a classic capture-the-flag-style mode from Destiny 1, being added to Destiny 2, as well as three other new modes. Blackburn explained that even more improvements and big changes are on the horizon but still a long way off as much of 2021 was spent building up Crucible development teams at Bungie for new maps and modes in the Crucible.

Destiny 2 Tips | Destiny 2 Crucible tips | Destiny 2 Class guide | Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events | Destiny 2 Aspect of Destruction | Born in Darkness Destiny 2 Beyond Light guide | Destiny 2: Beyond Light Entropic Shard guide