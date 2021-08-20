Destiny 2 Season 15 Exotics – infinite primary ammo, stasis Legendary weapons and more

Destiny Season 15 exotics will bring big changes when it arrives. The so-called Season of the Lost will alter weapons, armor, and Exotics in Destiny 2. Players should expect the usual array of Exotic weapons and armor that each season brings, but players can also look forward to some big buffs for certain weapon types, a rework for Fusion Rifles, and the reintroduction of some classic weapons. With a few quality-of-life changes in the mix, some Exotic weapons and armor pieces are getting reworked and reined in to keep them from being too dominant.

New Destiny 2 Season 15 Exotics and Legendaries

(Image credit: Bungie)

While there is no news on upcoming Destiny 2 season 15 Exotics at the moment, we can at least speculate about what Bungie will be adding in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost. Based on previous seasons, a unique Exotic weapon will be available for all players through the Season of the Lost season pass. Given that the season sees the return of Mara Sov, this Exotic could be Awoken or Dreaming City themed. Previous seasons have offered more Exotic weapons, but Season of the Splicer offered only the Vex Mythoclast, which has an extremely low chance of dropping from the Vault of Glass’ final boss. Hopefully Bungie will add another weapon for Season of the Lost that comes from a much less challenging source like Dead Man’s Tale and its Presage Exotic mission.

As for Exotic armor, each of the three classes has received one piece of Exotic Armor for each season which is only obtainable from Legend or Master Lost Sectors. It is highly unlikely that Bungie will stop with these regular armor drops, and players should expect a preview of the new armor and season pass Exotic weapon at the Witch Queen reveal event on August 24.

Bungie has shared a lot about Legendary weapons coming in Season of the Lost, however. Four new weapons have been revealed, which are Banshee’s ritual weapon – a Rocket Launcher with the Explosive Light perk which increases blast radius and damage after picking up an Orb or Power – a Gambit Scout Rifle, a Crucible Auto Rifle, and a Vanguard Sidearm. Those final three activity-themed weapons will be joining the completion rewards pool for their respective activities.

The Prophecy Dungeon is also getting its loot tables updated with the old Trials of the Nine weapons from 2017! Six will be available, all of which with random rolls, and one will drop from specific encounters within Prophecy. The world loot pool is getting six more Destiny 2 classics, including the Scathelocke Auto Rifle. Finally, Stasis Legendaries will arrive with Season of the Lost, but they will appear in your Guardian’s kinetic weapon slot instead of the energy slot to avoid overcrowding.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost weapon changes coming

(Image credit: Bungie)

There are a heap of changes coming to weapons in Destiny 2 with Season of the Lost. Some are focused on specific weapon archetypes while others are more general, affecting huge groups of weapons in Destiny 2 Season 15:

Infinite primary ammo: All weapons that use primary ammo now have infinite ammo, and primary ammo bricks no longer exist.

All weapons that use primary ammo now have infinite ammo, and primary ammo bricks no longer exist. The quickswap weapon-switching glitch has been fixed: This glitch was a commonly used strategy for maximizing damage in high level activities, such as Raids, by exploiting the animation system.

This glitch was a commonly used strategy for maximizing damage in high level activities, such as Raids, by exploiting the animation system. Trials of Osiris weapons in Season of the Lost will have seven perks in each column instead of five.

will have seven perks in each column instead of five. Recently reprised Moon and Dreaming City weapons now have extra perks in each column: When these weapons were reintroduced over Season of the Hunt and Season of the Splicer, they had most of their perks swapped out for different ones. Now, Bungie is re-adding some of the original perks to the perk pools for these weapons. Moon weapons are getting one or two of their original perks added to each column, while Dreaming City weapons are getting only one of their original perks added to one or both columns.

now have extra perks in each column: When these weapons were reintroduced over Season of the Hunt and Season of the Splicer, they had most of their perks swapped out for different ones. Now, Bungie is re-adding some of the original perks to the perk pools for these weapons. Moon weapons are getting one or two of their original perks added to each column, while Dreaming City weapons are getting only one of their original perks added to one or both columns. Breech Grenade Launchers are getting adjusted: They get slightly reduced maximum and minimum blast radii and splash damage but will get a 12% PvE damage buff to compensate.

are getting adjusted: They get slightly reduced maximum and minimum blast radii and splash damage but will get a 12% PvE damage buff to compensate. Machine Guns are getting a 20% damage buff in PvE activities.

are getting a 20% damage buff in PvE activities. Scout Rifles and Hand Cannons are getting a 15% damage buff against minor enemies in PvE activities.

All Fusion Rifles now have a 15% damage bonus in PvE activities. High Impact Frame Fusion Rifles have a longer base charging time of one second and only fire five bolts per burst instead of seven. Precision and Adaptive Frame Fusion Rifles now deal slightly more damage per burst. Rapid Fire Frame Fusion Rifles have a shorter base charging time of 0.46 seconds, have nine bolts per burst instead of seven, and deal slightly more damage per burst. A lot of the Fusion Rifle-specific perks have also been adjusted with new functionality. All these changes extend to Exotic Fusion Rifles too.

Destiny 2 Season 15 Exotic buffs and nerfs

(Image credit: Bungie)

Plenty of Exotic weapons in Destiny 2 have overperformed for several seasons and are being brought down a peg or two in Destiny 2 Season 15. Others are getting some minor reworks to ensure they work correctly with the new weapon changes:

Anarchy : Total ammo and reserve capacity is being reduced from 26 to 16 and the Grenade Launcher will deal 30% less damage to bosses

: Total ammo and reserve capacity is being reduced from 26 to 16 and the Grenade Launcher will deal 30% less damage to bosses Xenophage : Receiving a slightly smaller version of the Machine Gun PvE damage buff and is having its rate of fire lowered to 90RPM from 120RPM

: Receiving a slightly smaller version of the Machine Gun PvE damage buff and is having its rate of fire lowered to 90RPM from 120RPM Fighting Lion : On top of the Breech Grenade Launcher changes and infinite primary ammo, Fighting Lion is having its base reload reduced to zero, but it can be sped up by damaging multiple enemies with a single grenade.

: On top of the Breech Grenade Launcher changes and infinite primary ammo, Fighting Lion is having its base reload reduced to zero, but it can be sped up by damaging multiple enemies with a single grenade. Vex Mythoclast : The Vault of Glass Exotic is getting a huge buff in Season of the Lost. It is getting more damage in PvE and higher range, stability, and rate of fire. The Linear Fusion Rifle alternate fire mode now charges significantly faster, and stacks of its Overcharge perk are only lost when the weapon is stowed when in its alternate mode. Lastly, the catalyst now grants stability and more damage after a kill, instead of more stability from stacks of Overcharge.

: The Vault of Glass Exotic is getting a huge buff in Season of the Lost. It is getting more damage in PvE and higher range, stability, and rate of fire. The Linear Fusion Rifle alternate fire mode now charges significantly faster, and stacks of its Overcharge perk are only lost when the weapon is stowed when in its alternate mode. Lastly, the catalyst now grants stability and more damage after a kill, instead of more stability from stacks of Overcharge. Merciless : The damage penalty for increasing Merciless’ charge rate is getting reduced by 40%.

: The damage penalty for increasing Merciless’ charge rate is getting reduced by 40%. Jötunn : Slightly reduced damage per shot but a (very) slightly faster charge rate.

: Slightly reduced damage per shot but a (very) slightly faster charge rate. Bastion: Reduced damage by 15% and increased cone angle by 10%, but increased PvE damage by effectively 10%.

Sweet Business: Because primary ammo bricks will cease to longer exist in Season of the Lost, Sweet Business will refill its magazine on picking up special or heavy ammo.

Some Exotic armor pieces are also getting some changes. Some of the less popular pieces for each class are seeing some tweaks in the new season to make them a little more interesting:

Destiny Season 15 Hunter Exotic armor

Bombardiers : The explosive has a secondary effect based on your Hunter’s Subclass element. Void will suppress, Arc will blind, Solar will burn, and Stasis will slow.

: The explosive has a secondary effect based on your Hunter’s Subclass element. Void will suppress, Arc will blind, Solar will burn, and Stasis will slow. Graviton Forfeit : Bonus invisibility duration will be increased, and Recovery and weapon reload speed will be increased while invisible. The increased melee regeneration speed will be linked to the number of nearby enemies when invisible.

: Bonus invisibility duration will be increased, and Recovery and weapon reload speed will be increased while invisible. The increased melee regeneration speed will be linked to the number of nearby enemies when invisible. Lucky Pants : Will have an intrinsic Hand Cannon Holster mod and drawing a fully loaded Hand Cannon that deals kinetic damage or the same elemental damage as your current Subclass will benefit from increasing damage with each successful shot for a short time.

: Will have an intrinsic Hand Cannon Holster mod and drawing a fully loaded Hand Cannon that deals kinetic damage or the same elemental damage as your current Subclass will benefit from increasing damage with each successful shot for a short time. Shards of Galanor: Each Blade Barrage hit will grant more Super energy, but total Super regain will be capped at 50%.

Destiny Season 15 Titan Exotic armor

Precious Scars : Will create a burst of healing and bonus Recovery whenever you kill an enemy with a weapon that deals elemental damage that matches your current Subclass.

: Will create a burst of healing and bonus Recovery whenever you kill an enemy with a weapon that deals elemental damage that matches your current Subclass. Icefall Mantle : Removing the slower class ability regeneration scalar.

: Removing the slower class ability regeneration scalar. Ursa Furiosa: The amount of Super energy regained once your Sentinel Shield ends will be capped at 50%.

Destiny Season 15 Warlock Exotic armor

Verity’s Brow : Bonus grenade damage now activates on weapon kills with an elemental damage that matches your current Subclass, instead of any energy weapon kill. Increased grenade damage from each stack of Death Throes is now 20% instead of 10%

: Bonus grenade damage now activates on weapon kills with an elemental damage that matches your current Subclass, instead of any energy weapon kill. Increased grenade damage from each stack of Death Throes is now 20% instead of 10% The Stag : Allied Guardians standing in your Rifts receive 25% less damage in PvE and 15% less in PvP.

: Allied Guardians standing in your Rifts receive 25% less damage in PvE and 15% less in PvP. Promethium Spur : While inside a Rift, Solar weapon kills will grant class ability energy. Also when your class ability energy is full, Solar weapons will consume that energy and spawn a combination of healing and empowering Rifts where the enemy died.

: While inside a Rift, Solar weapon kills will grant class ability energy. Also when your class ability energy is full, Solar weapons will consume that energy and spawn a combination of healing and empowering Rifts where the enemy died. Skull of Dire Ahamkara : Each Nova Bomb kill will grant more Super energy, but total Super regain will be capped at 50%.

: Each Nova Bomb kill will grant more Super energy, but total Super regain will be capped at 50%. Phoenix Protocol : The amount of Super energy regained once your Well of Radiance ends will be capped at 50%.

: The amount of Super energy regained once your Well of Radiance ends will be capped at 50%. Stormdancer’s Brace : Will refund up to 50% of your Super energy once Stormtrance ends.

: Will refund up to 50% of your Super energy once Stormtrance ends. Geomag Stabilizers: Will no longer have the ‘topping off Chaos Reach by sprinting’ feature.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost weapon perk changes

As a result of all the changes listed above, some of the existing weapon perks have been made worse or outright useless. So some of them are having their functions readjusted in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost:

Drop Mag: Now increases reload speed at the cost of a smaller magazine

Now increases reload speed at the cost of a smaller magazine Compact Arrow shaft : This bow perk grants increased reload and handling speeds

: This bow perk grants increased reload and handling speeds Firing Line : Precision damage bonus when near allies will be reduced to 20%.

: Precision damage bonus when near allies will be reduced to 20%. Kill Clip, Rampage, and Adrenaline Junkie will now give the explosion created by explosive weapons extra damage instead of just the impact damage.

Destiny 2 Tips | Destiny 2 Crucible tips | Destiny 2 Class guide | Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events | Destiny 2 Aspect of Destruction | Born in Darkness Destiny 2 Beyond Light guide | Destiny 2: Beyond Light Entropic Shard guide