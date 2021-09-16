Destiny 2 Agers Scepter – How to complete the A Hollow Coronation Exotic quest

The Exotic quest for the Destiny 2 Agers Scepter Exotic Stasis Trace Rifle is finally here after three weeks of tracing the stars. The quest is called ‘A Hollow Coronation’ and can be picked up from the Wayfinder’s Compass in the HELM. After finding more Atlas Skews, running Astral Alignment several times, and completing three Strikes, you’ll eventually get access to a special mission where you can finally wield Agers Scepter in all its icy glory. It’s a very fun weapon to use that pairs well with Stasis Subclasses, allowing you to slow, freeze, and shatter every enemy in your path. If you want to get your hands on Agers Scepter, we’ve got you covered with every step in the A Hollow Coronation Exotic quest.

Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 1 | Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 2 | Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 3 | Destiny 2 Enigmatic Mysteries Shattered Realm

How to complete A Hollow Coronation to get Destiny 2 Agers Scepter

(Image credit: Bungie)

Before you can grab the Exotic quest from the Wayfinder’s Compass in the HELM, you need to have already completed Tracing the Stars 1-3. These quests task you with exploring certain areas of the Dreaming City in search of Atlas Skews. You can get Tracing the Stars quests from the HELM compass, so if you haven’t done these already, use the guides listed below to help you find all the Atlas Skews.

After completing those, you’ll be able to pick up the A Hollow Coronation Exotic quest from the HELM Compass. It’s a 12-step quest, but we’ve grouped some of them together.

(Image credit: Bungie)

How to get the Agers Scepter Exotic Stasis Trace Rifle

1. Find Atlas Skews in the Dreaming City Confluence

(Image credit: Bungie)

The first step after picking up the quest is to speak to Mara Sov. You can find her in her usual place through the Awoken portal in the HELM. She’ll give you the locations of the final five Atlas Skews which are all located in the Confluence area of the Dreaming City. This area is quite difficult to get to in that it has three hidden entrances, but once you’re there the Destiny 2 A Hollow Coronation Atlas Skews are very easy to find. You can get to the Confluence by dropping off a bridge in front of the orrery tower in the Spine of Ceres to find a rocky path that leads to a cave with a portal inside. The Confluence Atlas Skew locations are:

Harbinger Cathedral

Confluence Tree Triad

Confluence Throne Portal

Confluence Giant Crystal

Garden Entry Statue

2. Activate the Atlas Terminal in the Gatehouse

(Image credit: Bungie)

As with the Tracing the Stars quests, once you’ve collected all the Atlas Skews, you need to head into the A Hollow Coronation quest mission. The node for this mission is on the HELM map screen. Head into the gatehouse, deposit your skews at the rightmost terminal, and listen to Prince Uldren’s final story. You’ll then be able to go through the portal in the middle of all the Atlas Terminals. You’ll emerge into the Dozmary Vault and will find Agers Scepter lying on a table. Unfortunately, it’s trapped under a forcefield, and you’ll need a special Noble Seal to bring it down. Head back to Mara and she’ll give you the next step on your quest to get the seal.

3. Earn Parallax Trajectory, defeat Astral Alignment enemies with rifles

(Image credit: Bungie)

For this step, you need to gather 100 Parallax Trajectory and defeat enemies with rifles in the Astral Alignment activity in Season of the Lost. There are quite a few ways of getting Parallax Trajectory in Destiny 2, but the easiest way is to complete Strikes. With enough upgrades on your Wayfinder’s Compass, you should be able to get more than enough from completing just one Strike.

For the Astral Alignment rifle kills, the exact amount is difficult to know since it’s listed as a percentage, but it is quite a lot. Also, it seems that any weapon type with “rifle” in the name counts for this objective, so Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Scout Rifles, Fusion Rifles, Linear Fusion Rifles, Trace Rifles, and Sniper Rifles are what you’ll need to use. Try and get one of these weapons in each of your slots to get this done in as few runs as possible.

4. Defeat Champions and get Super kills in Astral Alignment

(Image credit: Bungie)

Now you need to keep going with Astral Alignment to defeat 18 Champions and get 20 kills with Super abilities. Astral Alignment has loads of Champions popping up in each encounter, and you only need to contribute to defeating a Champion for it to count. You’ll probably need at least two runs to complete this objective.

For the Super kills, this can be done quite easily in one Astral Alignment run because of how many enemies there are. You need to use a roaming Super that’s capable of defeating lots of enemies quickly. Stormtrance and Nova Warp for Warlocks, Hammer of Sol and Fists of Havoc for Titans, and Spectral Blades and Arc Staff for Hunters are all great Super picks for this objective. Make sure you place and use Rally Banners at each encounter to fully charge your Super.

5. Complete Strikes to gather Strands of Nobility

(Image credit: Bungie)

For this step you need to complete three particular Strikes to get Strands of Nobility for Mara so that she can make the Noble Seal. The Strikes are Lake of Shadows on the EDZ, The Disgraced in the Cosmodrome, and The Glassway on Europa. You can just select the relevant Strike nodes on the destination maps – do not go into the Strike playlist and hope you get these Strikes.

6. Collect the Noble Seal and claim Agers Scepter

(Image credit: Bungie)

You now have all you need for the Noble Seal. Return to Mara so that she can give it to you, but make sure you have a free inventory space in your kinetic weapon slot to hold it. With the seal, you can now head into the A Hollow Coronation Exotic quest mission to finally claim Agers Scepter from the Dozmary Vault.

7. Defeat Kelgorath, Risen from Bones

(Image credit: Bungie)

With Agers Scepter equipped, you’ll need to break out of the vault by destroying a shiny rock wall with the weapon. These walls also block secrets mysteries in the Shattered Realm, so keep your Destiny 2 Agers Scepter handy when running the Shattered Realm.

Once you’ve broken out the vault, you’ll immediately arrive in a boss arena and must defeat Kelgorath, Risen from Bones, a giant Hive Knight with lots of Hive minions to help. Luckily, your Agers Scepter gets near-unlimited ammo for this mission with regular refills, so you can properly test it against a variety of enemy types. There aren’t any mechanics to this boss fight either – just destroy Kelgorath to end the mission.

8. Return to Mara

(Image credit: Bungie)

While already have Agers Scepter, to complete the A Hollow Coronation quest, you need to return to Mara one last time for a debrief and the finale of Ager and Rega's story.

Agers Scepter is an excellent new addition to the Exotic weapon armory in Destiny 2. Defeating an enemy with it creates a slowing burst around them which can freeze nearby enemies if they are hit by multiple blasts. It pairs very well with Stasis Subclasses and can even benefit from certain Aspects and Fragment. Moreover, its Exotic catalyst will be available next week from Astral Alignment, which will make the weapon even better, so make sure you get Agers Scepter as soon as you can.

Destiny 2 Tips | Destiny 2 Crucible tips | Destiny 2 Class guide | Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events | Destiny 2 Aspect of Destruction | Born in Darkness Destiny 2 Beyond Light guide | Destiny 2: Beyond Light Entropic Shard guide | Destiny 2 Season 15 mods | Destiny 2 Season 15 exotics | Destiny 2 anti cheat | Destiny 2 Witch Queen