What are Destiny 2 Haunted Sectors in Festival of the Lost 2021?

Destiny 2 Haunted Sectors are here for the Festival of the Lost 2021. These spooky-fied Lost Sectors are filled with summoning circles that call in giant Hive Knights called Headless One, and you’ll be using Pumpkin Charges like the Green Goblin to defeat the final boss. Playing Haunted Sectors will get you Manifested Pages for your Book of the Forgotten and will give you the best chance of getting the new Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle. If you want to know what Haunted Sectors are exactly and how they work, we’ve got you covered.

How to access Destiny 2 Haunted Sectors

Destiny 2 Haunted Sectors are a new activity for Festival of the Lost 2021. It’s a playlist activity that sees a fireteam of up to three players fighting through a specially decorated Lost Sector to defeat Headless Ones – giant Hive Knights that have had their heads replaced by glowing pumpkins.

To access the Destiny 2 Haunted Sectors playlist, you need to have reached step three of Eva Levante’s “Gone But Not Forgotten” quest which serves as the introduction to this year’s Festival of the Lost in Destiny 2. For this step of the quest, you’ll need to complete a few objectives within a Haunted Sector, and once you’ve completed the rest of the quest, you can access the playlist at any time. You can find the Haunted Sectors playlist as a node on the Tower map screen just above the courtyard or you can approach the little hologram projector next to the big tree and interact with it to start a mission.

How Destiny 2 Haunted Sectors work

When the mission begins, you and your fireteam just need to go through the lost sector normally until you reach the final area. A five-minute timer will start, and letter objective markers will appear around the area. These are summoning circles that you need to stand in to summon a Headless One. The more of you that stand in the circle, the faster the summoning ritual goes so stick together.

Once a Headless One appears, just destroy it as quickly as possible. Each one drops lots of Candy too, provided you’re wearing your mask. Destroying Headless Ones is important as this is how you convert your Destiny 2 Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages to fill out the new Book of the Forgotten. Each defeated Headless One manifests one Spectral Page, and the more Spectral Pages you manifest, the greater your chances are of getting weapons – including the new Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle – as a Haunted Sector completion reward. Keep destroying Headless Ones and things will become more chaotic as multiple summoning circles begin to appear at once. All of them have a timer, so they will eventually disappear if you don’t get to it quickly enough.

Once the five-minute timer reaches zero, the final boss will spawn. When you take down the first third of the boss’s health, it’ll create an indestructible shield around itself. At this point, more summoning circles will appear, allowing your fireteam to bring in more Headless Ones. Any Headless Ones defeated in the final boss phase drop Pumpkin Charges. These are pumpkin-shaped bombs that you need to throw at the final boss to destroy its shield. This shield will come back when you destroy the boss’s second third of health, and once you’ve brought the shield down a second time, you just need to finish off the boss. Get your loot from the chest and gather up any Candy during the 30-second activity end timer, although any you don’t get will go to the Postmaster.

Make sure you’ve got you plenty of Spectral Pages on you before you head into Haunted Sectors as manifesting them has a good chance of improving your loot. Defeating 50 Headless Ones in each week of Festival of the Lost will also complete a weekly challenge that awards pinnacle gear, so it’s worth doing several runs just for that. You have until November 2 to get your Haunted Sector completions in before it goes away, along with the rest of the festivities for Festival of the Lost 2021.

