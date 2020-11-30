Cyber Monday TV deals: brutal discounts on these LG, Sony, Samsung, and Vizio TVs must end tonight

The Cyber Monday TV deals are here, but be quick. Plenty are going out of stock and you risk missing out on massive discounts on everything from whopping 75-inch 4K TVs to saving hundreds on 55-inch TVs that are perfect for any room of the house. With next-gen finally here, now has never been a better time to commit to buying a new set. Below, we break down the best Cyber Monday TV deals across the US and UK from some of your favourite retailers, sorted by size. Whatever your budget and no matter how much space you have, there's bound to be a bargain for you here.

When it comes to next-gen gaming, you're going to want to make sure you've got the ideal television within your price range. There are many, many options. For PS5, for instance, Sony has released a range of PS5-ready LED TVs that cost around the $1,000 mark. LG also has a few new OLED televisions that come with HMDI 2.1 capabilities, which you'll want that to maximise the potential of your new PS5 or Xbox Series X. However, having such components on your TV can cost a lot, and there are plenty of mid-range 4K TVs that have awesome image quality at a fraction of the price. And, thanks to these Cyber Monday TV deals, some even have some freebies chucked in.

All these deals can be found below. As you can see above the Cyber Monday TV deals are coming from all of your favourite retailers – and we’ve rounded up the best so far. That’s for both the US and UK, too, with over $1500 being cut on a top-of-the-line Samsung on one side of the pond, and £500 savings for an OLED set with a five-year guarantee on the other. Think of what you’ll be able to buy with all those savings. It all adds up, that’s for sure.

Don't forget to take a look at our Cyber Monday gaming deals roundup too. There are even plenty of Cyber Monday gaming laptops deals, the Cyber Monday gaming PC deals, and the PS5 Cyber Monday deals to get familiar with.

Cyber Monday TV deals - US

Ready to get started with the Cyber Monday TV deals? So are we. That's why we've listed some of the top offers in the US below. This list will be continually updated as well, so you can guarantee that you're getting a bargain.

Want to see what you should be looking out for? Don't forget to check in on our post of the best gaming TV. Because some of these top-tier screens are likely to get discounts during the Cyber Monday TV deals, it's worth keeping an eye out.

US Cyber Monday TV deals: 65-inches and up

Samsung RU8000 82-inch UHD HDR TV (2019) | $1699 $1099.99 at Amazon

This 4K 82-inch beast will be perfect for next-gen gaming. It's not quite top of the range in terms of 120Hz support, but it will be darn beautiful to game on.



LG 75-inch UN6970 Series 4K Smart TV | $849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

75-inch 4K TVs don't come much cheaper than this, let alone from a a brand as reputable as LG. This mid-budget option is now under $650 and is perfect for those looking to dip their toes into 4K waters for the first time.

View Deal

Vizio 65-inch 4K OLED TV (OLED65-H1) | $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

If you've got a room big enough, this is a stunning Cyber Monday TV deal for a 65-inch OLED.View Deal

Sony 75-inch X800H 4K TV | $1,399 $999.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the best TV deals so far. Even a cursory look below will tell you that. 75-inch TVs, let alone ones from Sony, don't come around for under $1000 all that often. This'll be perfect for the main room in your house and for 4K gaming and films alike.

View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H8G 4K TV | $1,300 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Note: You'll need to get lucky in terms of location here as this deal seems limited by your geographical location. Good luck!

Hisense is upping their game with every TV cycle and their top-end range, like where this model comes from, is very much worth a look.

View Deal

65-inch LG CX | $2,499.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Note: You'll need to get lucky in terms of location here as this deal seems limited by your geographical location. Good luck!

Jump up to the 65-inch CX model and there's double the savings - $600 off the RRP, in fact. Because you're getting even more of the great screen for your cash, this offer is pretty fantastic.View Deal

US Cyber Monday TV deals: 55-65 inches

Samsung 55-inch 8K QLED TV (QN55Q900RBFXZA) | $3,498 $2297.99 at Dell

Starting with a bang, this 8K TV deal gets you one from the best all for hundreds less than the list price - that's a real win, particularly when going 8K is a good way to future-proof yourself moving forward.View Deal

Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV | $429.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

This has been in and out of stock all weekend. It's currently in now, but don't hang around: this is an absolute bargain, as well as being part of the Amazon Fire system. All your streaming needs, in one place and a good quality 4K set? These deals don't come around often.View Deal

Sceptre U515CV-U|50-inch|4K| $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

With a 50-inch screen and 4K support that upscales your video to the highest available resolution, $80 off this Sceptre U515CV-U TV is a great way to upgrade your current setup without breaking the bank, while the LED display will ensure brilliant colour. Currently out of stock. Keep checking back, though, in case Walmart gets more in the coming days

View Deal

55-inch LG CX | $1,699. 99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic $300 saving on the 55-inch model of the LG CX from Best Buy. We expect this offer to be snapped up quickly, so don't hang about if you want to take advantage of the discount.

View Deal

Sceptre 55-inch Class 4K | $299 $239 at Walmart

Sceptre is Walmart's top selling TV brand so while it may not have the brand name recognition associated with other more upmarket models, it is a cheap and easy way into the world of 4K. This 55-inch Sceptre is down $60 to $239, which is one of the cheapest prices we've seen for a 4K, especially a 55-inch one.View Deal

Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV (OLED55-H1) | $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Upgrade to the world of 4K OLED TVs for under $1,000, and with some great bonus features too. It'll work with Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri, and supports every mainline streaming service out of the box. Oh and it supports 120Hz refresh rates so is ideal if you've picked up a next-gen console lately or are planning on soon. View Deal

US Cyber Monday TV deals: 43-55 inches

Samsung 43-inch 7 Series 4K TV | $267.99 at Best Buy

Samsung is one of the best in the business when it comes to TVs, so this offer is pretty eye-catching. Although it's not as high-quality as the company's QLED range, this 43-inch panel is still a great choice and has taken a slight drop in price from last week, so worth grabbing now in case it rises again.View Deal

Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV | $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Insignia are low-key making a name for themselves with all the Cyber Monday TV deals they've been involved in. They offer good quality at a low price. And that price just got even lower. Under $200 for a 4K TV! Madness.

View Deal

Hisense 43-inch H65 Series 4K TV | $500 $259.90 at Walmart

This is an incredible deal on a high-quality Hisense screen. With more than half off here, the bang to buck ratio is excellent and this is perfect for an extra screen for the home. View Deal

Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV | $280 $199.99 at Walmart (save $80)

OK, this is a tempting offer. You're getting a massive 4K TV with an LED screen, HDMI ports, Component/Composite inputs, ATSC/NTSC Tuner, USB Port, RAC Audio L+R and RF coaxial for $80 less than normal. Fantastic.

View Deal

TCL 40S325 Smart TV| 40-inch|1080p| $299.99 $179.99 at Amazon

At $120 off, this is a significant discount on the TCL 40S325. Boasting access to more than half a million TV shows and movies via 5,000 streaming services, you'll never be short of something to watch, and the 40-inch, 1080p screen with 60Hz refresh rate means it'll always look good.

View Deal

Cyber Monday TV deals - UK

The Cyber Monday TV deals are similarly impressive in the UK too. As with the above, this selection of offers is continually updated, so be sure to check in every now and then and see if you can't find a bargain just yet.

Curious about what you should be looking for? We've got you covered. Our guide to the best gaming TVs in the UK will give you a good idea of where to start. Many of these top-tier screens are going to get a discount or two during the Cyber Monday TV deals, so stay on your toes!

UK Cyber Monday TV deals: 65-inches and up

Samsung 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV | £1099 £999 at Currys

Save £100 on this Samsung 75-inch set that will enable you to get the most out of your next-gen consoles thanks to being 4K with an HDR display.

View Deal

LG 65-inch OLED65CX OLED 4K TV | £1,799 at John Lewis

It's the LG TV that everyone's talking about as it's a superb pick to go with a new PS5 or Xbox Series X thanks to its gorgeous display that runs games at 120Hz too. The 55-inch one has hogged most of the deal news lately, but this is the best price we've seen on the 65-inch model. Plus, John Lewis has added a free five-year warranty to it.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Q800T 4K HDR QLED TV | £3,000 £2,299.99 at Currys

Oh, hello. The Q800T is Samsung's premium range, with improved... well, everything: the picture and sound is outstanding and even goes up to 82-inches should you want to really push the boat out.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Q80T 4K HDR QLED TV | £1,799 £1,299.99 at Currys

One of the highest quality 65-inch sets around, Samsung's QLED tech combined with the 4K TV coming bundled with HDR makes this a gamer's dream with bright, sharp picture and colour.

View Deal

Panasonic 65-inch HX580 4K Smart TV | £899.99 £679 at Amazon UK

One of the best TV deals we've seen on Cyber Monday: for £679 you get a 4K TV that was once pushing into the higher budget reaches for many, now for an affordable price.

View Deal

Sony Bravia 65" LED 4K UHD TV + free sound bar + five-year warranty | £1,099 from John Lewis

Grab the perfect companion for your PS5 – and get a free soundbar chucked in. Bargain! Plus, you're receiving a five year warranty for nothing. Because most retailers charge extra for that, it's an absolute steal.

View Deal

UK Cyber Monday TV deals: 55-65 inches

LG 50-inch NanoCell 4K TV | £499 £479 at Amazon UK

LG make great Smart TVs, and as well as featuring their award-winning webOS smart platform, you also get LG's NanoCell technology, bringing your display to life with pure and realistic colours.View Deal

Samsung 55-inch QLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV| £799 £699 at John Lewis

This 2020 QLED TV is perfect for those wanting to be next-gen ready this November, and well before the Cyber Monday rush starts. Samsung's version of OLED carries with it rich, quality picture and, with John Lewis, you get a 5-year guarantee and money off a Samsung sound bar if you want to double up.

View Deal

Hisense 55-inch Quantum Series ULED 4K TV | £899 £549 at Amazon UK

Hisense's own premium 4K TVs, their ULED range, is a great option for premium panels without the price tags, and today is an even better demonstration of that with £350 coming off the price of this 55-incher. Nice.View Deal

Samsung 55-inch UHD HDR LED 4K TV | £479 £399 at Argos

Another cracking deal on a 55-inch Samsung here, with Argos offering £80 off. It might not be one from their QLED display range, but this is seriously cheap from a brand who knows their TVs. Got room for a 55-inch but don't want to break the bank? This is the one to go for.View Deal

UK Cyber Monday TV deals: 43-55 inches

LG 43-inch UHD HDR 4K Smart TV | £479 £319 at Amazon UK

43-inch is the sweet spot where 4K TVs become absolutely worth it, and you can get a very nice price on this LG TV at Amazon. Around £300-£350 for a reputable brand is a steal, even more so when it's thanks to the £160 discount.

Panasonic 43-inch 4K Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV | £549 £459 at Amazon UK

While this Panasonic is a little more than the LG above, this one does offer a 60Hz display compared to the LG 50Hz one, making this Panasonic better for gaming. It's also got £90 off, so if you've snagged yourself one of the new consoles, this TV is definitely the way forward for a cheaper option than some of the larger ones.

JVC 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD Fire TV | £429 £329 at Currys

This JVC 50-inch 4K at Currys is £100 off, and what's even better about this specific model is that it has the Fire TV service built in. You can pick this model up in any size, from 40-inch to 65-inch, so if you want slightly smaller or bigger, just pick the correct option on the product page.

If you fancy your screens more specialised, then check out our guides to the best gaming monitor, best 4K monitor for gaming, and with a console-slant, the best PS4 monitors.