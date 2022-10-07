Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals 2022 - prepare for the discounts

The Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals are very nearly here, so it's a good idea to get prepared ahead of the sales so that you can make your money go as far as possible on the big day. Basically, you'll be well positioned to get max bang for buck even if you missed out on the Black Friday Samsung TV deals or you've just been biding your time, waiting for the perfect offer.

This is perfectly understandable, because Samsung is one of the consistently good television brands for TVs, with plenty of choice and little in the way of low quality output. That's why we've been busy rounding up our top tips here, allowing you to grab some of the best gaming TVs (not to mention our best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X) for less.

When the big day rolls around, we'll also be listing the latest Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals here. In other words, check back regularly to make sure you don't miss out on anything. Unless you've actually bought one. You can probably stop checking then.

Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals - FAQs

When will the Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals start? Cyber Monday kicks off on November 28 this year. Taking over from Black Friday but continuing the momentum, Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals will offer big discounts on some of the best TVs money can buy in the year 2022. However, these price drops, generally speaking, will have started by then with Black Friday. What's more, those offers will have started earlier than ever too, so keep your eyes peeled during the first half of November as well.

Is it worth waiting for the Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals? In short, we recommend giving most of your attention to the Black Friday Samsung TV deals first as they will literally be with us earlier. However, the Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals could come to the rescue if you're looking for a particular model to be discounted, or if life circumstances meant you missed the earlier deals. Look to the Friday, but know that there are more deals and price cuts to come in the Samsung TV deals from the Monday onwards.

Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals - what to expect

Although there are a lot of models to keep track of, you can be sure that certain models will get very decent discounts as part of the 2022 Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals. To begin with, NeoQLED TVs should receive some great reductions. Samsung's Flagship 4K model, the QN95B Neo QLED, has already been knocked down by $1,000 or more over the course of the last year (it dropped from $2,400 in May to $1,900 this October), and that will hopefully continue for the sales season.

As for 8K, the new QN900B(65-inch) has also been enjoying a decline in price despite being such a high-end model. As an example, it started at roughly $5,000 and has dropped dramatically to around $3,999 recently. Basically, we're hopeful there will be a killer saving in this year's Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals.

Check in with older, end-of-life models first for the lowest prices

As for mid-to-entry level TVs, it's worth keeping an eye on older models like 2020 Crystal 4K TVs. As noted in our Samsung TU7000 review, the balance of quality and value offered here isn't to be sniffed at so a discount would be a real winner this Cyber Monday.

But these are just a few potential options, and there will be many more. As a rule of thumb, check in with older, end-of-life models first for the lowest prices.

Last year's best Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals

For broader looks at the gaming display deals that will be on offer this year check out what to expect from the deals on Cyber Monday gaming monitors, and the Cyber Monday curved monitor deals.