Call of Duty: Warzone nerfs the DMR for the second time in a week

A new Call of Duty: Warzone patch nerfs the DMR for the second time in a week, along with fixing the infinite stim glitch that reared its ugly head again.

The DMR came over to Call of Duty: Warzone when it merged with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War last month, and since then it has dominated gameplay. The latest nerf is fairly extensive, and will hopefully level the playing field. Here's what today's patch notes do to the DMR 14:

Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

Damage falloff ranges decreased

Recoil increased (increased moderately for second and third bullet, increased slightly for subsequent bullets)

Locational damage multipliers adjusted (headshot now does less than 100 damage after 750 units, lower torso damage multiplier reduced)

Front grip vertical recoil reduction removed, horizontal recoil reduction increased

Field agent foregrip vertical recoil reduction decreased, horizontal recoil reduction increased

Last week's Warzone DMR nerf reduced headshot damage and increased the recoil, but the community felt like the weapon was still far too powerful. The Mac 10 was also nerfed, with Raven Software decreasing its headshot multiplier. This week's patch notes don't just adjust the DMR 14, but address a few other issues. Check them out below:

Type 63 bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR

Type 63 damage falloff ranges decreased

Burst pistol damage reduced

Player no longer gets infinite tactical equipment (stim) when dropping their weapons while cooking a grenade

Seasonal challenges fixed to appear/track as intended

For the complete Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes, head here. Here's hoping this DMR nerf makes a difference, because I'm quite tired of getting killed by it.

For a complete list of the best weapons, head over to our Warzone best guns guide for more.