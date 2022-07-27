Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer's T'Challa tribute has already been translated

The first Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer hides an emotional tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa – and it has been translated into English. Boseman died in 2020, and the trailer revealed that his character has also died in the MCU, with Wakanda in mourning for its king.

At one point in the footage, a mural in honor of T'Challa can be seen. The writing around the painting has been translated by Screen Rant (opens in new tab), and it reads: "The king lives and the panther... forever in us..."

This may not be the only tribute to T'Challa hidden in the movie, either. A set video from last year revealed another memorial for the king inscribed on some pillars – which the Dora Milaje can be seen standing between in the trailer.

Marvel has been clear that the role of T'Challa will not be recast, but someone else is wearing the Black Panther suit in the trailer. Just who that is remains a mystery for now, but clearly the mantle lives on through another.

Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and Lupita Nyong'o reprise their roles in the movie, while newcomers include Dominque Thorne as Riri Williams – ahead of her solo Disney Plus show Ironheart – and Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

The Wakanda Forever trailer was far from Marvel's only reveal at Comic-Con. The studio also announced two new Avengers movies – with one set to be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton – as well as a Captain America 4 title and release date, a Thunderbolts movie confirmation, a trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and much more besides. For everything else, check out our guide to Marvel's SDCC 2022 announcements.

Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters this November 11. In the meantime, see how to watch the Marvel movies in order to catch up on the MCU. Next up on the release slate is She-Hulk, which arrives on Disney Plus this August 17.