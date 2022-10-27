Black Friday Star Wars deals 2022 - make the most of the savings with our tips

The saga may take place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, but you can bet your bottom credit that Black Friday Star Wars deals are going to be huge. As one of the biggest franchises in the world, it's no surprise that it enjoys many a discount in the year's biggest sale.

To help point you in the direction of the best offers, we've been scribbling down some advice here on what to expect from 2022's Black Friday Star Wars deals. What kind of goodies get the best reductions, and where do they appear? You'll find all the answers here, young padawan.

Savings should start appearing here soon enough too. Along with covering regular Black Friday gaming deals as per usual, our team of bargain-hunters will also be rounding up the most tempting offers here when the Black Friday Star Wars deals kick off in earnest. Be sure to bookmark this page and pop back every now and then closer to the big day!

Black Friday Star Wars deals - FAQ

When will the Black Friday Star Wars deals start? Seasons come and go, but one thing never changes - when Black Friday takes place. It always happens after Thanksgiving and on the final Friday of November, so the 2022 Black Friday Star Wars deals will occur this November 25. However, don't make the mistake of thinking that reductions only happen on that one day. Instead, the offers tend to start from mid-November and roll past the weekend into Cyber Monday.

Black Friday Star Wars deals - what to expect

Even though it's more commonly known for tech reductions, that isn't to say Black Friday doesn't slash prices on goods from a galaxy far, far away. These savings include everything from action figures to books and can be aggressively good, so it's prime time for present-buying… whether that's for yourself or someone else.

So, what's on the docket for this November? As per usual, we expect toys to get the Rancor's share of reductions in 2022 - that's certainly been the case before. As an example, the interactive Galactic Snackin' Grogu doll (which is based on Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian series) hit a record low of around $60 instead of nearly $85 last year despite being billed as one of the season's hottest toys. Seeing as it was on many a young Jedi's wishlist, the Black Friday Star Wars deals came in clutch.

It pays to watch out for retailers other than the standard Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart

In much the same way, we anticipate Lego Star Wars sets getting very appealing savings in 2022. They consistently enjoy some of their lowest prices throughout November, so there's plenty of reason to think this year will follow suit. For instance, the Millennium Falcon kit dropped to its lowest-ever price of $127.99 at Amazon during last year's Black Friday Star Wars deals, a saving of $42 overall. It also got a massive 60% cut at UK supermarket Aldi the year beforehand.

This just goes to show that it pays to watch out for retailers other than the standard Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. To be precise, ShopDisney provided a reduction of 20% via the 'MAGIC' coupon code in 2021, so we expect something similar for 2022.

