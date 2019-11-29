Best Elgato Black Friday deals: Get serious money off your capture set-up

For all budding streamers and content creators across platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer, these Elgato Black Friday deals are for you. Elgato is the top brand name when it comes to creating video game content, whether you want to make a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare montage straight out of 2009 or you're going to stream your Pokemon Sword and Shield playthrough, an Elgato is the product you need. In the Elgato Black Friday deals, it's not just their reputable capture cards on offer though; you can also pick up a stream deck, green screen, and so much more.

Black Friday Elgato deals - US

Elgato Stream Deck XL | $199.99 (save $50)

If 15 keys isn't enough, you can pick up the Elgato Stream Deck XL for $50 off which has a whopping 32 keys, for all the customisation you could possibly need.View Deal

Elgato has a few more deals on products like the Elgato Stream Deck Mini, reduced to $74; the Cam Link 4K with $30 off; the ultra powerful high quality 4K60 Pro Mk.2 for $199.99; and the Key Light with $50 off.

Black Friday Elgato deals - UK

Elgato Game Capture Card HD60 S | £110 (was £155)

In the UK, the HD60 has a decent £45 off at Currys, and it also comes with six months of free Spotify Premium. Not bad!

Elgato HD60 Pro & Stream Deck Bundle | £200 (save £85)

For anyone who wants to save money on the best Elgato capture card available and the Stream Deck, you can get them both here for £200. A huge saving of £85!

Elgato Key Light x2 | £280 (was £380)

This may seem a little overboard, but if your set up requires extra lighting, you can't go wrong with a £100 saving on a pair of Key Lights.

Elgato Cam Link 4K | £90 (save £30)

Finally, the Elgato Cam Link 4K has a decent £30 saving, so you can turn any camera like a DSLR or camcorder into a webcam for your streams.



There's also a decent offer on the Green Screen MT at Scan for £120, the 4K60 Pro Mk. 2 is £160, and the Stream Deck Mini is £60. Other than a PC, console, and microphone, this is pretty much everything you need to start streaming and making videos yourself!

