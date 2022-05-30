Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Everything we know so far about Fallen Order 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was announced during Star Wars Celebration, with developer Respawn Entertainment giving us our first look at the highly anticipated sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The 2019 adventure tracked Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis as he completed his training and circumvented the Imperial Inquisition, and Jedi: Survivor is set to pick up five years later. This is Fallen Order 2 in all but name, the next chapter in Kestis' journey to survive the dark times – thankfully, we already have a release window, story details, and more to share.

With a new Sony State of Play and an Xbox Games Showcase on the E3 2022 schedule, there's a chance we might see more from Jedi: Survivor in the coming weeks. However, EA has confirmed that its new Star Wars game is set for release next year, so E3 2022 might be too early for further information or a full gameplay reveal. We'll know for certain soon enough, and in the meantime here's everything we know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor so far.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release in 2023. Neither Respawn nor LucasFilm Games are yet to confirm a more specific release date for Jedi: Survivor, although it is following a similar trajectory to its predecessor. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was revealed by EA at Star Wars Celebration in 2018, and was later released in November 2019. Given that the Apex Legend developer has been hard at work on Jedi: Survivor for three years already, it seems reasonable to expect the sequel to land in Fall 2023.

Is Jedi Survivor next gen only? Respawn has confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is going to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X in 2023. Game director Stig Asmussen says that next-gen features such as real-time ray tracing is allowing Respawn to work "at a fidelity that's well beyond anything that we've ever produced before." The decision to drop support for PS4 and Xbox One will also allow Respawn to reduce load screens and times, and invest in DualSense haptic feedback support on PS5.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was a surprise announcement during Star Wars Celebration in 2022. The debut trailer sets the tone for a darker adventure, with the returning Cal Kestis noticeably weathered after years of constant pursuit from the Empire. The trailer confirms that BD-1 will be along for the ride, while also hinting that the lightsaber we spent so much of Jedi: Fallen Order crafting will be lost to the Inquisitors and that the Stinger Mantis ship will be decommissioned.



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story is set to pick up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order, which concluded with Cal Kestis sacrificing the chance to rebuild the Jedi Order to keep Force-sensitive children safe from the Empire. In Jedi: Survivor, Respawn promises a darker tone as Cal must do "whatever it takes to stay alive" as one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Game director Stig Asmussen teases (opens in new tab) that this might mean "making connections with people that, in other times, might be considered unsavory", further reflecting the dark times that Cal and his companions find themselves in.

Who was Cal Kestis modeled after? Cal Kestis was modeled after his voice actor, Cameron Monaghan. Monaghan has appeared in countless movies and television shows since he made his acting debut in The Wishing Stone in 2002, the actor is perhaps best known for his role in Shameless as Ian Gallagher, and his turn as twin brothers Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska in Gotham – who serve as the origins for The Joker.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor setting

(Image credit: EA)

There may be a good reason for Respawn basing the likeness of Cal Kestis so accurately on actor Cameron Monaghan. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to take place during a pivotal period on the Star Wars timeline, with its events falling during the same point in time as the Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ shows. Rumors have been circulating for weeks now that Monaghan's Kestis is set to appear in Obi-Wan, which was further fueled by Ewan McGregor citing the need for his Disney+ show to "match-up (opens in new tab)" with events and lore from the video games. Given the prominence of The Inquisitors in the Star Wars Jedi games, and with Obi-Wan coming into contact with surviving Jedi during the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, some degree of crossover seems plausible.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay

(Image credit: EA)

Respawn is yet to show Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay footage to the public, but the studio has discussed its approach to combat and progression. Game director Stig Asmussen confirms that Respawn is "leveraging advanced technology" of the PS5 and Xbox Series X to "create more dynamic Jedi combat." Adding that "Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series' dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force."

Speaking with the official Star Wars website (opens in new tab), Asmussen teased that Respawn was thinking about Fallen Order 2 while it developed the first game – ultimately deciding to leave elements like new combat stances on the "editing room floor" for a sequel. It also sounds like Respawn will return to the Metroidvania-design for its world and level structures, as the studio is attempting to "expand them and make them more vibrant than they've been in the past."

