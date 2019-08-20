There are two secret GTA Online casino missions, and here's how you can play them

The opening of the Diamond Casino and Resort has added many updates to the game, including several secret GTA Online casino missions which are pretty tricky to track down. These hidden activities are in addition to the six regular missions and general work you can get from the GTA Online casino already, and if you want to play them then you're going to have to party, hard. Read on, and we'll explain how you can find these rare jobs in GTA Online.

How to unlock the secret GTA Online casino mission 'Damage Control'

The method for accessing this secret GTA Online casino mission is very similar to how to get the Kifflom t-shirt in GTA Online, except you do it in the casino rather than a nightclub. You need to hit up either the main casino bar or the one in your Penthouse suite (if you've purchased that upgrade) – the Penthouse bar is the easier option here, as you can quickly sprint back to it after completing the next step. Order a Macbeth Whisky Shot, and shortly after drinking it you'll collapse and completely black out on the floor. Normally, you'll wake up in a random location, such as in your bathroom or on your bed, but if you roll the dice enough times then you might just get lucky and find the secret GTA Online casino mission 'Damage Control'.

If you do, you'll revive at the side of the road, before casino manager Ms Baker calls you up and lambasts your drunken behaviour. It transpires that you stole a delivery truck in your stupor, and the secret Casino Work mission that begins here requires you to return the vehicle to the casino before the time limit expires. Helpfully you'll sober up pretty quickly into the journey, so completing it should just involve a simple drive, though sadly there no special reward for finishing this job. You can watch a complete run through in the video below, from Influx on YouTube:

How to unlock the secret GTA Online casino mission 'Under the Influence'

The second secret GTA Online casino mission is slightly less random, but still requires some setting up and an element of chance to access. First, visit any bar in the game and consume several alcoholic drinks until you're nice and tipsy – do not get black out drunk though, so avoid the Macbeth Whisky this time. Once the screen is distorted and you're staggering around, call up Ms Baker and choose the Request Work option. If you're lucky, you could trigger the secret GTA Online casino mission 'Under the Influence'.

To complete this Casino Work job, you need to collect a target vehicle to deliver to the casino for a client. The twist here is, the vehicle is on the police wanted list, and a number of road blocks will appear on your minimap as soon as you set off. The effects of the alcohol will not wear off until the end of the job, so drive carefully and keep a close eye on the map to make sure you're avoiding the plentiful cops as you make your way to the casino. Again, there's no special reward for completing this mission, other than an end to your drunken haze. You can see all of this in action by watching the video below, also from Influx:

So there we have it – two secret GTA Online casino missions, both triggered by inappropriate levels of drinking at the bar. Rockstar loves to hide these sorts of Easter eggs in their games, and as they require a decent amount of luck to discover them who knows if additional random events are hidden away in the game? We'll just have to wait and see if more are uncovered.

