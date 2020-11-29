PS5 exclusives: All the titles released and confirmed so far

Third party games are up and abound for the PS5, both for the remainder of 2020 and beyond. But what about PS5 exclusives? Well, whether you are still trying to snag a console from an online retailer or if there’s one at your home already, we have gathered all the upcoming PS5 exclusives available now, as well as the ones to come in a handy list.

Astro’s Playroom

(Image credit: Sony)

Release date: Out now

Astro’s Playroom may seem like a mere tech demo to showcase the new PS5 features, from ray tracing to the adaptive triggers of the DualSense PS5 controller, but it couldn’t be farther from reality. This pocket-sized adventure (around 3 hours of length, with potentially more for the platinum) is an endearing tribute to the PlayStation franchise, doing callbacks to previous consoles and games. But it also manages to provide a platforming experience that is charming as it is polished, and the fact that it comes pre-loaded with the console means that you can, and should , start playing right away while you finish setting everything up.

Demon’s Souls

(Image credit: Bluepoint Games)

Release date: Out now

All stories start somewhere. FromSoftware’s legacy began 11 years ago with Demon’s Souls, one of the most intriguing and challenging titles of the PS3 era. Now, under Bluepoint’s vision (the studio that brought back Shadow of the Colossus) the beginning of the 'soulsborne' genre gets the remake treatment on PS5. This is the same experience we remember, but it’s almost indistinguishable over a decade later. With only a few touches here and there in terms of gameplay, Demon’s Souls biggest change comes from the way it looks and plays on this new console gen - it’s a remarkable PS5 launch game that you shouldn’t miss.

Destruction AllStars

(Image credit: Lucid Games)

Release date: February 2021 through PlayStation Plus

First expected to be part of the launch lineup, Destruction AllStars introduces itself as a new IP of multiplayer competitive racing. Don’t picture it as regular races, however - this is akin to the battle arenas of the Twisted Metal series or the collisions that you would see in a Burnout game, packed with a cast of 16 distinct characters. Perhaps its biggest twist comes when your car is destroyed: you will automatically enter a third person view of your racer and move them around the map as if it was a different game. The fact that it will be available in PlayStation Plus makes it seem like the next Rocket League contender, but we’ll have to wait until February to find out.

God of War: Ragnarok

(Image credit: Sony)

Release date: 2021

Kratos and Atreus’ journey is far from over. 2018 marked the year when the God of War series reached new and quite different heights. The frantic, button-smashing action of past entries suddenly was replaced by more meticulous and precise combat elements. It wasn’t a reboot for the story per se, but rather a change of direction, setting a new path for the iconic character and his son. As the story introduced the new characters and showcased how Kratos has changed throughout the years, there were tales about the impending arrival of Ragnarok, an iconic and terrifying calamity in Norse mythology. We’ll have to wait until next year to see how the protagonists fight against it.

Gran Turismo 7

(Image credit: Sony)

Release date: First half of 2021

Many franchises have come and gone over the last few decades, but if there’s one that has stood the pass of time ever since 1997 is Gran Turismo. Aimed at car enthusiasts and those who enjoy racing games alike, the series always aimed to provide not only experiences akin to realism, but to also push the hardware of each console to its very limit. Gran Turismo Sport is over three years old and still looks and feels new. Now, considering the new hardware of the PS5, and most importantly the DualSense features, it’s safe to say that Gran Turismo 7 will once again prove that it’s one of the most important exclusives out there.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Release date: 2021

Insomniac Games has been busy perfecting the web-slinging in Spider-Man for a couple of years now, but we’re finally getting closer to the return of Ratchet and Clank. The iconic duo has been on a break since 2016, and we have started to miss the inventive weaponry, satisfying platforming, and the charming aesthetic that has defined the series since 2002. Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart is already promising to bring back all of these elements with a whole new perspective, taking advantage of the faster load times thanks to the PS5’s SSD to take you across dimensions in real-time.

Returnal

(Image credit: Sony)

Release date: 2021

2020 has been the year of the roguelikes with games like Hades, Spelunky 2, and Risk of Rain 2 appearing month after month. But it seems like this trend is only starting. The genre has been around for years now, but it’s rare to see big profile games iterating on these ideas. One could argue that Control took the idea of metroidvanias to new heights, and Returnal seems to be doing the same here. Under development by Housemarque, creators of Resogun and Nex Machina, this third-person shooter is set to haunt a human lost on a planet where death isn’t final, and the landscape, as well as its horrors, are ever-shifting. If you’re looking for a fast-paced action experience with hints of terror, keep an eye of this one.

