Every game with PS4 Pro support: resolution, FPS, HDR, enhancements and more

Maybe you just got one, or you looking back at old titles, but if you're after PS4 Pro enhanced games then we have them all listed here. At this point most games have PS4 Pro improvements to resolution or framerate, and HDR options, as well as the boost mode choice. But just how much PS4 Pro games are improved depends on a lot of things and resolutions and framerates vary, often with games sacrificing one for the other (usually giving you the choice over which you'd prefer).

Whatever you're looking for though, and however you want to play it, this list of PS4 Pro enhanced games will help you find it, and check what it can actually do.

Most titles output a 4K signal, but rarely a full 4K resolution. Instead 1440p and 2160p resolutions are more common which can depends on how intensive the games are visually. That's why a lot of games, God of War for example, offer a choice between a high frame rate (usually a locked 60fps) or a high resolution (often aiming for 30fps). It all depends on where you want to spend the power the PS4 Pro has available

The fact remains though, that a PS4 Pro game will always look better, even on a 1080p screen and on PS VR. Plus there's extras like HDR, known as high dynamic range to its friends (mostly TVs). That increases the colour range to creates crisper blacks and definition. In many ways that can improve a game's visions more than resolution. These benefits extend to Sony's virtual reality tech so be sure to check out the best PlayStation VR deals here to see what your options are for bringing that gear into your setup.

So, now, here are all the PS4 Pro enhanced games we know of and what they bring with them.

PS4 Pro Enhanced games

A

Abzu - 2400x1350 resolution, 45-60fps, more rendered fish.

- 2400x1350 resolution, 45-60fps, more rendered fish. ARK: Survival Evolved - high detail or high frame rate options.

- high detail or high frame rate options. Arizona Sunshine (VR) - 1920x1080 resolution, MSAA anti-aliasing, better rendering, increased LOD and draw distance.

1920x1080 resolution, MSAA anti-aliasing, better rendering, increased LOD and draw distance. Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - 4K and HDR

4K and HDR Assassin's Creed Odyssey - 4K and HDR

4K and HDR Assassin's Creed Origins - up to 4K resolution using dynamic resolution scaling.

- up to 4K resolution using dynamic resolution scaling. Assassin's Creed Syndicate - 2880x1620 resolution.

2880x1620 resolution. Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - 4K resolution, 30fps, high quality textures.

- 4K resolution, 30fps, high quality textures. A Way Out - improved frame rate.

- improved frame rate. The Assembly - Higher resolution VR support.

- Higher resolution VR support. The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit - PS4 Pro Enhanced

B

Batman Arkham VR

Batman: Return to Arkham - 1920x1080 resolution, higher poly count and texture resolution textures, 30fps frame rate with increased stability.

1920x1080 resolution, higher poly count and texture resolution textures, 30fps frame rate with increased stability. Battleborn - 4K/30fps, 1080p/60, 1080p/30 resolution options and 'enhanced visuals."

4K/30fps, 1080p/60, 1080p/30 resolution options and 'enhanced visuals." Battlefield 1 - 2880x1620 resolution, 60fps via dynamic resolution scaling, higher resolution textures, better draw distance.

- 2880x1620 resolution, 60fps via dynamic resolution scaling, higher resolution textures, better draw distance. Battlezone (VR) 3360x1890 resolution (downscaled to 1080p for VR at 120hz), Dynamic cockpit lighting, increased resolution of screen-space reflections.

3360x1890 resolution (downscaled to 1080p for VR at 120hz), Dynamic cockpit lighting, increased resolution of screen-space reflections. Batman: Arkham VR - minor graphical improvements.

- minor graphical improvements. Borderlands 3 - resolution or framerates modes, respectively 60fps at 1080p, or higher resolution capped at 30fps.

- resolution or framerates modes, respectively 60fps at 1080p, or higher resolution capped at 30fps. Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition - Dynamic 1440p to 1800p resolution, 60fps.

Dynamic 1440p to 1800p resolution, 60fps. Bound - Geometry edges rendered in 4K native, inner parts of polygons rendered with multisampling antialiasing and upscaled from 1080P, improved PSVR resolution

Geometry edges rendered in 4K native, inner parts of polygons rendered with multisampling antialiasing and upscaled from 1080P, improved PSVR resolution The Brookhaven Experiment

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - "up to" 4K resolution support, running at a smoother frame rate.

C

D

E

Eagle Flight - Improved draw distance and enhanced level of detail.

- Improved draw distance and enhanced level of detail. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition - 4K resolution.

- 4K resolution. The Elder Scrolls Online - 4K resolution, HDR support.

- 4K resolution, HDR support. EVE Valkyrie - improved resolutions, particle effects and load times, new dynamic shadows.

- improved resolutions, particle effects and load times, new dynamic shadows. The Evil Within 2 - 1260p resolution or improved frame rate options.

F

G

H

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - 60 fps, increased resolution options.

- 60 fps, increased resolution options. Helldivers - 4K checkerboard resolution, 60fps, HDR.

- 4K checkerboard resolution, 60fps, HDR. Here They Lie - 4K resolution, higher quality rendering for PSVR, better shadows, post-processing effects, dynamic flashlight shadows, ambient occlusion, HDR support.

- 4K resolution, higher quality rendering for PSVR, better shadows, post-processing effects, dynamic flashlight shadows, ambient occlusion, HDR support. Hitman - 4K output, 1440p resolution, 60fps, improved textures, shadows, reflective surfaces, post-processing effects, dynamic flashlight shadows, ambient occlusion, HDR.

- 4K output, 1440p resolution, 60fps, improved textures, shadows, reflective surfaces, post-processing effects, dynamic flashlight shadows, ambient occlusion, HDR. Hitman 2 - 4K output,1440p resolution

- 4K output,1440p resolution Homefront: The Revolution - 4K (2560x1440 resolution upscaled), improved fps, effects, HDR.

- 4K (2560x1440 resolution upscaled), improved fps, effects, HDR. Horizon: Zero Dawn - 4K resolution (3840x2160 checkerboard), improved effects, HDR support.

- 4K resolution (3840x2160 checkerboard), improved effects, HDR support. Hustle Kings - 4K, 60fps, HDR support

I

Infamous: First Light - 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), improved frame rate or resolution options, HDR support.

- 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), improved frame rate or resolution options, HDR support. Infamous: Second Son - 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), improved frame rate or resolution options, HDR support.

- 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), improved frame rate or resolution options, HDR support. Injustice 2 - 2560x1440 resolution, 60fps, improved textures, lighting better lighting, motion blur and shadowsHDR support.

J

Jurassic World Evolution - HDR

K

Killing Floor 2 - 4K (2560x1440p resolution), increased overall environment, weapon, and character detail, ultra textures, increase dynamic shadow resolution.

- 4K (2560x1440p resolution), increased overall environment, weapon, and character detail, ultra textures, increase dynamic shadow resolution. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX - 4K, 60fps.

- 4K, 60fps. Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - up to 4K depending on title.

- up to 4K depending on title. King of Fighters 14 - 4K resolution, improved models and textures.

- 4K resolution, improved models and textures. Knack - 3072x1728 resolution, improved frame rate or resolution option

- 3072x1728 resolution, improved frame rate or resolution option Knack 2 - 1800p resolution, or 1080p in high frame-rate mode (near locked 60 fps).

- 1800p resolution, or 1080p in high frame-rate mode (near locked 60 fps). Kona - "higher resolution and better frame rate."

L

M

N

NBA 2K17 - 4K resolution, 60fps, HDR support.

- 4K resolution, 60fps, HDR support. NBA 2K18 - 4K resolution, 60 fps, HDR support.

- 4K resolution, 60 fps, HDR support. Neon Chrome - 4K resolution.

- 4K resolution. Nex Machina - 3360x1890 with 60fps (variable), 1080 with 60fps locked, HDR support

- 3360x1890 with 60fps (variable), 1080 with 60fps locked, HDR support Nier: Automata - 1080p, 60fps, improved lighting, shadows, anti aliasing, texture filtering and motion blur.

1080p, 60fps, improved lighting, shadows, anti aliasing, texture filtering and motion blur. Nioh - 1080p display: Movie Mode 1920×1080 resolution, high quality anti-aliasing. 30fps. Action Mode 1920x1080 resolution, 60fps. 4K display: Movie Mode 3840x2160, 30fps. Action Mode 1920x1080 resolution at 60fps.

- 1080p display: Movie Mode 1920×1080 resolution, high quality anti-aliasing. 30fps. Action Mode 1920x1080 resolution, 60fps. 4K display: Movie Mode 3840x2160, 30fps. Action Mode 1920x1080 resolution at 60fps. No Man's Sky - 3200x1800 with variable frame rate, improved temporal anti-aliasing, or 1080p with stable 60fps. Better textures and lighting.

O

Outlast 2 - 2560x1440 resolution, improved shadows, detail and textures. 60fps

- 2560x1440 resolution, improved shadows, detail and textures. 60fps Overwatch - 60fps, 4K UI, improved texture filtering and depth of field.

- 60fps, 4K UI, improved texture filtering and depth of field. Oxenfree - 60fps.

P

Paladins - 4K resolution with dynamic texture scaling.

- 4K resolution with dynamic texture scaling. Paragon - 1080p, 60fps.

- 1080p, 60fps. PaRappa the Rapper Remastered - "dynamic' 4K support.

- "dynamic' 4K support. PES 2017 - 4K, 60fps.

- 4K, 60fps. PES 2018 - 4K, HDR

- 4K, HDR PES 2019 - 4K and HDR support, upgraded lighting and shadows.

- 4K and HDR support, upgraded lighting and shadows. A Plague Tale: Innocence - "PS4 Pro Enhanced"

- "PS4 Pro Enhanced" Planetside 2 - Improved frame rate.

- Improved frame rate. The Playroom VR - increased rendering resolution.

- increased rendering resolution. Prey - Enable screen-space reflections, higher quality shadows, improved textures and texture memory, anisotropic filter raised from 4X to 16x, improved particle effects.

Enable screen-space reflections, higher quality shadows, improved textures and texture memory, anisotropic filter raised from 4X to 16x, improved particle effects. Pyre - 4K resolution, 60 fps.

R

S

T

Tethered - 4K, 60fps, improved anti aliasing and lighting.

- 4K, 60fps, improved anti aliasing and lighting. Thumper - 4K, 60fps, improved supersampling and anti-aliasing in VR.

4K, 60fps, improved supersampling and anti-aliasing in VR. Titanfall 2 - 2560×1440 resolution with dynamic resolution scaling.

- 2560×1440 resolution with dynamic resolution scaling. Trackmania Turbo - 2880x1620 resolution, 60fps, enhanced graphics, 120fps in VR.

- 2880x1620 resolution, 60fps, enhanced graphics, 120fps in VR. Trove - 60fps.

U

V

Verdun - 3200x1800 resolution, 60fps.

- 3200x1800 resolution, 60fps. Victor Vran: Overkill Edition - 2880x1620 resolution, 60fps, improved anti aliasing.

- 2880x1620 resolution, 60fps, improved anti aliasing. Viking Squad - 3840x2160 resolution, 60fps, improved multisample anti-aliasing.

W

Warframe - Frame rate and performance improvements.

- Frame rate and performance improvements. Watch Dogs 2 - 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), improved draw distances, improved super sampled anti aliasing, improved occlusion and shadows.

- 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), improved draw distances, improved super sampled anti aliasing, improved occlusion and shadows. We Happy Few - 4K resolution and HDR support.

- 4K resolution and HDR support. What Remains of Edith Finch - Frame rate improvements.

- Frame rate improvements. Wheels of Aurelia - 3840x2160 resolution, 60fps.

- 3840x2160 resolution, 60fps. Wipeout Omega Collection - 4K, resolution dependent on motion blur. Motion blur disabled: 4K resolution with 4x8 Enhanced Quality Anti-Aliasing. Motion blur enabled: 3840x2160 resolution (checkerboarding). 60fps, high resolution textures, improved illumination, reflections, shadows and other graphical effects. HDR.

- 4K, resolution dependent on motion blur. Motion blur disabled: 4K resolution with 4x8 Enhanced Quality Anti-Aliasing. Motion blur enabled: 3840x2160 resolution (checkerboarding). 60fps, high resolution textures, improved illumination, reflections, shadows and other graphical effects. HDR. The Witcher 3 - 4K resolution.

- 4K resolution. The Witness - 4K at 60fps, or 2560×1440 resolution at 60 FPS, HDR.

- 4K at 60fps, or 2560×1440 resolution at 60 FPS, HDR. World of Tanks - 3200 x 1800 resolution, HDR.

X