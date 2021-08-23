Pre-order Call of Duty Vanguard price guide: get the best price right now

Knowing how to pre-order Call of Duty Vanguard is now the most important task for Call of Duty fans, FPS fans, and new-gen gamers to carry out.

The behemoth series is back and the game launches on November 5, 2021. If you want to be playing it on day one and as soon as is possible then a Call of Duty Vanguard pre-order is the way to go, and this page will help you achieve just that.

If you're looking for the perennially popular and reliable mega retailer's pages then here are the direct links to Amazon and each version's listing:

PS5 @ Amazon | PS4 @ Amazon

Xbox Series X @ Amazon | Xbox One @ Amazon

The latest in the series sees Sledgehammer Games take control and take us back to a World War II setting via the Modern Warfare engine and looks to instill the true horrors of war in us as we play. Almost as far as survival horror. You can read up more on the game and its themes, features, setting, and more, in our Call of Duty Vanguard preview which will set you up nicely before September's Call of Duty Vanguard beta, too.

Our price and deal-finding tech below will be constantly working hard to dig out the latest Call of Duty Vanguard pre-order prices wherever you are, and no matter what you play on. Here are the latest prices going right now:

The news that the PS5 version will boast a 120Hz refresh rate is welcome news too, but also means that you'll need one of the best 120hz 4K TVs or best TVs for PS5 to ensure you make the most of it.

It's worth remembering that this is another big game release that will span two console generations, so there are some key facts to remember when looking to pre-order Call of Duty. And these facts are mainly PlayStation shaped.

If you've been lucky enough to get your hands on PS5 stock, then the PS5 version will be, naturally, the best version, but if you're on PS4 still then just pay attention to the fact that you will not get a PS5 version or upgrade for free. You will have a chance to upgrade to the PS5 version via the PlayStation Store for a discounted price but this is the only way - bar buying two copies - of buying one physical copy for PS4 to then use to get a PS5 version.

No potential obstacle is present for Xbox players as the same game is optimized for both generations, the Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. Nice.

Looking to pre-order or buy another big game?

There's a bunch of games worth pre-order consideration or past releases worthy of finding the lowest prices on and these pages will help you to do so:

Call of Duty's publisher has been in the news for other reasons recently so head over to our Activision Blizzard lawsuit explained guide for further details.