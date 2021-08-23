Call of Duty: Vanguard beta dates revealed for September

Call of Duty: Vanguard beta dates have been revealed for next month in September.

Just below, you can check out a full schedule of the forthcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard beta dates, as revealed yesterday through a post on the Call of Duty blog. As you can see, PlayStation players on PS4 and PS5 who have pre-ordered Vanguard will have access to the beta first, from September 10 to a few days later on September 13, before any other platforms.

(Image credit: Activision)

After this on September 16, there'll be a very limited opportunity for those on PC and Xbox platforms to take part in the beta alongside their PlayStation counterparts, for 24 hours only until the following day on September. However, this period is only available to those who have pre-ordered any edition of Call of Duty: Vanguard on any platform.

A day later on September 18, the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta opens up for everyone. PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S players will all be able to take part in the ongoing beta until two days later on September 20, when the entire beta will wind down on all platforms.

This actually all follows on from the big multiplayer reveal event for Call of Duty: Vanguard. On Tuesday, September 7, Sledgehammer Games and Activision will unveil more of the multiplayer portion of the new game. Right now though, we don't know the exact start times for this reveal event, so stay tuned for more.

There's also an alpha event coming for PlayStation players later this week. As Sledgehammer announced alongside the beta dates, PS4 and PS5 players will get access to a Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha later this week on August 27, until two days later on August 29. This alpha will debut the new Champion Hill mode, a smaller 2v2 and 3v3 mode, where players will spend cash to unlock new weapons and upgrade their current gear.

