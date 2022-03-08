Loki season 2: Everything we know so far about the new Marvel series

Loki season 2 was first announced during the first season's glorious post-credits scene where a simple placard read: "Loki will return in season two."

The series now stands as the only Marvel TV show to receive a second season, as Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye were all produced as a limited one-season series for Disney Plus. Following the season of Loki's conclusion, Tom Hiddleston said that he wouldn't mind playing Loki forever, so fingers crossed that means even more is coming.

Before we get ahead of ourselves and while we eagerly await the trickster god's return, let's recap everything we know so far about Loki season 2.

Marvel's Kevin Feige gave an update on the Loki season 2 release date back in August, saying that the new season was "underway" and "being developed as we speak", but stated that he wasn't sure whether filming would begin in 2022 or 2023 (via Collider).

Backstage reports that production was slated to begin this summer, though the report contains no other confirmation. Shortly after, Owen Wilson confirmed his return to the series as Mobius and mentioned that filming will start "pretty soon."

There's speculation that the new season will premiere after the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, since the finale of the first season introduced Kang the Conqueror and Kang is the main villain in Ant-Men 3, which is slated for a July 28, 2023 release date.

Loki season 2 cast and crew

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw are the only confirmed Lokie season 2 cast members thus far. Mbatha-Raw previously confirmed in an interview with GMA that she’ll be returning as Rayonna Lexus Renslayer.

Showrunner Kate Herron announced her departure from the show, stating that she never planned to do a second season. "I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season," Herron told Deadline. "I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all."

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have signed on as directors. According to Deadline, they will "co-direct a majority of the episodes for season two." The duo most recently directed two episodes of Marvel's upcoming series, Moon Knight, which stars Oscar Isaac as a superhero who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder.

The first season's writers Michael Waldron and Eric Martin are set to return.

Loki season 2 plot

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

The Loki season 2 plot is being kept under wraps. Hiddleston (via Marvel) initially stated that he was "excited about the possibilities" and that the team was in "deep, deep, deep discussions" following the announcement of season 2 – but the actor kept a tight lip since.

Mbatha-Raw told Popculture.com that she's excited for her character to go to "some deeper, darker places." Ravonna Renslayer was initially introduced as an anti-hero of sorts and potential love interest of Mobius, but was ultimately revealed as a villain who values her loyalty to the TVA above anything else. The season finale saw Ravonna go off on her own in search of free will. "She wants to [find] who pulled the wool over her eyes. That's what she's going to go out in search of," head writer Michael Waldron commented. "She is a scary customer to be out there in the Multiverse. So we'll see what happens."

The finale also saw Sylvie, Loki variant and love interest, send Loki into another dimension so she can finally kill He Who Remains. The slaying doesn't fulfill her like she thought it would, and she is left all alone at the Citadel at the End of Time. While Sophia Di Martino told RadioTimes that she's not sure whether or not her character will return, she did comment that Sylvie's final scene is "an interesting place to start another chapter" (via Marvel).

Loki season 2 theories

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Because the first season ended in utter chaos, Loki season 2 theories are aplenty. Sylvie set off a multiverse war, Loki is stranded in another dimension, and an even more dangerous variant of He Who Remains has come to power.

In the new timeline that Loki finds himself trapped in, a statue of Kang The Conqueror is present. This implies that Kang, a variant of He Who Remains, has taken over as leader of the TVA and potentially all other timelines.

Nerdist theorizes that, while Mobius and Hunter B-15 don’t remember Loki in this timeline, Sylvie might. This is possible considering that it was Sylvie who killed He Who Remains and sent Loki to this new reality.

A theory from EliteDaily speculates that Ravonna might become the new love interest of Kang, seeing as her character plays his lover in the comics.

FandomWire points out that a TVA uprising could be on the horizon. Now that all the foot soldiers of the TVA have had their minds erased due to the slaying of He Who Remains, Loki is the only one who can make them remember what happened. Once they recall the horror of being kidnapped from their own timelines and subsequently brainwashed, the TVA could unite to bring down Kang.

Perhaps the most interesting theory comes due to the releases of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: now that the multiverse is open, could Loki team up with Wanda/Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange? We know that the series extends into the MCU, as Kang the Conquerer is set to be the main antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It isn't out of the realm of possibility for other characters in the MCU to show up in an alternate timeline.

