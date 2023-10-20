Is Miss Minutes really a villain? Loki producer Kevin Wright weighs in

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Loki season 2. If you're not caught up, and don't want to know what happens, turn back now.

Loki producer Kevin Wright has opened up on Miss Minutes' motivations following her creepy alliance with Victor Timely in season 2 episode 3. It's no secret that the conniving clock is up to something but what, we're not yet sure – and for Wright, it's been even more interesting trying to figure out the why.

At the end of season 1, Miss Minutes, who's voiced by Tara Strong, went MIA from the TVA when she took off with Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to find the organization's real creator.

In the most recent installment of the MCU series, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) finally caught up to the pair, in 1893 Chicago, as Renslayer made moves to acquaint herself with tech-savvy He Who Remains variant Victor Timely. (Turns out, Timely knows so much about, well, time, because Renslayer and Minutes dropped a TVA handbook through his window when he was just a child, and he's been studying it for the last 25 years).

"We know she's kind of duplicitous and she's got a bigger plan going on. But I think it was intriguing to play with, what is that plan? Why is she doing it?" Wright explained to Marvel, before going on to reference a later scene that sees Miss Minutes hint that she and Timely were once... close. More than friends, as she states.

(Image credit: Marvel)

"I'm so happy to be here," Minutes says, after she and Timely ditch Renslayer and make their way to his lab in Wisconsin in '1893'. "You have always been so smart, Victor. I was thinking, it might be smart to lay low for a while. You made quite the ruckus back there. For a moment there, I was worried you wouldn't come with me.... that you liked Ravonna better than me," she adds, blushing. "Is there a sketch o' me in that journal o' yours?"

"In episode 3, when she speaks to Victor Timely about the past that they had, I think it's really kind of moving," Wright continued. "It's weird, you get she's an artificial intelligence, but there is some kind of maybe consciousness there that she's had these experiences, and she kind of longs for this connection again.”

"Is her programming [written] to make that loyalty for him? Or, as she says, she was given the free will to write her own programming? Is this a naturally growing kind of emotion that she's having? I just think that's a cool space creatively to sit in."

Wright went on to suggest Minutes will "go off the rails" in a future episode, when her feelings for Timely, or He Who Remains at least, aren't reciprocated. "She's vindictive," he joked. Victor had better watch himself...

