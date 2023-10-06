Loki season 2, episode 1 has everyone wondering who was ringing the phone

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Loki season 2, episode 1! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Loki season 2 opens with tons of Time-Slipping weirdness, but one moment in particular has everyone theorizing.

Towards the end of the episode, Loki slips further along the timeline to the near-future. He hears a phone ringing and heads towards it, but doesn't pick up. Then, Sylvie makes a reappearance, prying open some elevator doors and saying: "There you are."

Before Loki can react, he's pruned by a mysterious person behind him. Luckily, Mobius is in position to save him from becoming lost in time, though.

But what exactly is going on? Loki fans have their theories. "When Sylvie says 'There you are...,' that means that she was expecting to find that person around there," speculates one viewer . "That, and the fact that we don't see the face of who did, makes me think that it was Loki himself from the future TVA that pruned him (his past self)."

"I assumed his future self called the phone so his past self would go there," is this fan's theory .

"We'll see that scene again later in the season from a different perspective. I think it was future Loki but it would be neat if it was somebody else," thinks another fan .

"Ah, so Sylvie said, 'There you are' to who she thought was Future Loki but was actually Past Loki. And then Future Loki timesticks Past Loki in the back," adds someone else .

"Or he was calling himself on that phone to try to help and Mobius got there first to prune him. I kinda hope that because it means Mobius saved his life doing both parts of the deal," is another person's idea .

It would make a lot of sense for Loki to be the one to do the pruning – and the phoning – but we'll just have to wait and see to find out what exactly was going on at the end of the episode.

