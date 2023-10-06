Moon Knight and Loki season 2 have a surprising crossover

Loki season 2 has kicked off on Disney Plus, and amid all the Time-Slipping weirdness there's a fun crossover with Moon Knight – though, the Easter egg didn't actually make it into the finished episode. The following will contain light spoilers for Loki season 2, episode 1!

In the opening of the Loki episode, the God of Mischief is being chased through the TVA, prompting an escape in a bright yellow hover car. The car ends up crashing into the TVA, though, and one shocked worker (named Casey, returning from season 1) is seen taking off his headphones. In the Disney Plus version of the episode, Casey is listening to audio that instructs "calm your mind and relax."

But, in a clip released to YouTube before the season premiere, the audio is very different. The snippet we hear says: "Solving puzzles is a great way to keep your mind…"

Cast your minds back, and you might remember this same podcast can be heard in Moon Knight – Steven Grant listens to the solving puzzles version of the audio to keep himself awake. It's unclear why the crossover was changed for the final episode, but Loki season 2 showrunners Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead directed two episodes of Moon Knight, so it's likely a fun Easter egg and nothing more.

Loki season 2, episode 1 has already set up some major plot threads for the rest of the season, with the threat of Kang the Conqueror well and truly felt – and that intriguing post-credits scene raising plenty of questions.

The show continues weekly on Disney Plus. For much more, check out our deep dives on: