A hidden detail in Loki season 2 could prove that Kang invented the arc reactor before the Starks

By now, Marvel fans are well attuned to scouring every little detail, prop, and background morsel for anything and everything. Because you never know if it’s going to be important. Those watching Loki season 2 are no exception, with one eagle-eyed viewer spotting what could be a major MCU anachronism – as well as proving how mighty the intellect of Kang variant Victor Timely actually is.

Acrobatic-Quit-5989 on Reddit has spied an item on Victor Timely’s lab in Wisconsin. Speed through to around 37:45 in Loki season 2, episode 3 and you’ll notice on the left side that part of Kang’s temporal loom display from earlier on looks suspiciously like the arc reactor used to power Tony Stark’s heart and Iron Man suits over a century later.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

And, yes, we know Tony’s father Howard had a hand in constructing the arc reactor, with Tony perfecting it. Even then, Victor Timely could well have built the technology long before then. As one Redditor points out, it could even tie into another Kang variant: Iron Lad, who used Iron Man's armor.

Honestly? The jury’s out on this one. On one hand, it’s a compelling theory – and certainly wouldn’t be beyond the realms of possibility – and does generate a serious amount of energy but, on the other, it may be similar in shape only.

Maybe we should hold our horses, though – or, at least, blame the art department. Conversations surrounding X-Men Easter eggs in previous episodes has led Loki director Dan DeLeeuw to downplay any suggestions of deliberate set-up.

Referring to his humanities tutor at university, he told Screen Rant: "'Well, if it's there, it's there', if she had an idea about a book the author didn't necessarily agree with, or if she interpreted something in a different way to others. It's like, 'Okay, I don't think that was the intention, but, if they wanted it to be there, sure,'"

So, if it’s there, it’s there. On a similar Iron Man note, this week marked the exact date for Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame – and fans are mourning the fictional loss.

