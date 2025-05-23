Andor's creator has a unique gripe about Marvel movies and why they "fail": "All you're doing is just trying to get the Tesseract"
The trouble with Tesseracts
Andor creator Tony Gilroy may be riding on a crest of a wave after his work in a galaxy far, far away, but he's still found time to pinpoint where he thinks the MCU has gone wrong.
Speaking to Slash Film, Gilroy compared the original idea for Andor – which has never been expanded upon – to his major gripes with the MCU. Namely, the perpetual hunt for MacGuffins.
"What the fuck is the name of the box in The Avengers? What the fuck are they going for?... The Tesseract! That's why all those Marvel movies are all – that's why they fail," Gilroy bemoaned. "You're just constantly... if that's all you're doing, then all you're doing is just trying to get the Tesseract."
In 2012's The Avengers, Loki harnesses the power of the Tesseract – a cube-shaped container for the Space Stone – to bring Earth to heel. From there, Iron Man, Captain America, and other heroes assemble to capture the alien weapon.
While we can't imagine Gilroy is an MCU completionist, several of Marvel Studios' biggest releases – from The Avengers, to Infinity War and Endgame – have revolved around Earth's Mightiest Heroes chasing down an object to help them save the day.
It's clear, too, that Gilroy is no defender of fan service for fan service's sake. Case in point: a Jyn Erso cameo in Andor would have been "lame" in his estimation.
"That would've been really disrespectful in a way. I'd rather honor [Rogue One] and keep it straight," Gilroy told Entertainment Weekly.
Next up for Marvel, meanwhile, is Avengers: Doomsday – which has just been delayed until December 2026.
