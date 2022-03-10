JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R has fans hyped for its anime-accurate makeover

JoJo fans can't wait for the series' most popular fighting game to catch up with the anime.

When JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R launches this fall across most platforms, it'll bring a slew of updates with it, including new character models, voices, and additional playable characters from throughout the JoJo universe. But what most fans are looking forward to seeing are their favorite characters (along with their spectral Stands) getting authentic anime updates.

It's so cool seeing the background colors of anime Yukako's House/Boing-Boing Cape in All Star Battle R. Eyes of Heaven (first image) had a pretty standard color palette for it pic.twitter.com/8E4ZfhbtHzMarch 10, 2022 See more

ALL STAR BATTLE JONATHAN IS BLUE ALL OVER NOW!!!!! (HAIR AND SHIRT) I WON 💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/Zi3WreCrb2March 10, 2022 See more

I still can't get over the fact that All Star Battle is actually coming back and not to mention on ALL platforms! This IS fuckin' exciting, and looking back at the trailer they added assist, tag-outs, they even added new voice lines from the current Jojo VAs...AYO BANDAI! pic.twitter.com/k5PQ4OYCQtMarch 10, 2022 See more

JUST REALIZED EVERYONE FROM PARTS 1-6 IN ALL STAR BATTLE R HAVE THEIR ANIME COLOR SCHEMES LETS GOOOOOMarch 9, 2022 See more

oh my god they even recolored every character in the new jojo all star battle port to be accurate to the animethis is hype famMarch 9, 2022 See more

The game, which originally debuted in 2013 on PlayStation 3, is an arena fighter with an original storyline that incorporates tidbits from the beginning of the first anime season, Phantom Blood, all the way through the most recent manga installment, JoJolion.

When the game first debuted, the anime adaptation had in no way caught up with the manga, which meant it relied on manga coloring and character depictions, many of which have been swapped out in favor of new outfit colors, slight alterations, and the addition of voice actors who appeared in JoJo anime seasons released in the years after.

With this revamp, the game will be much more in line with what fans have seen in the anime version of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. And given the series' explosion in popularity over the past few years, and the recent debut of the most recent season, Stone Ocean, it's a move that will no doubt give new fans a chance to jump on the bandwagon with familiar-looking characters.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R will feature 50 playable characters, with new ones like Trish Una, who starred in the more recent anime season Golden Wind. It'll also launch with a multitude of game modes, including All Star Battle Mode, arcade mode, online mode, versus mode, practice mode, and gallery mode. There are a slew of new battles unique to All Star Battle R as well, so returning players will have plenty to look forward to.

The game doesn't have a set release date just yet, but it'll be touching down later this year.

