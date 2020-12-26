How to watch Soul online and on TV around the world

With a brand-new Pixar movie coming out for Christmas, you might be wondering how to watch Soul online. Fortunately, it's not all that complicated. The film is exclusive to the Disney Plus streaming service, so you just need to pick up a membership if you want to stream Soul over the Holidays.

Disney Plus: See deals and offers here

Unlike other films in 2020 that didn't manage to hit theatres, you don't need to pay anything extra if you want to watch Soul online. Instead, it'll arrive on the service as part of a normal Disney Plus sign-up . Basically, all you need to do is pay for Disney Plus and it'll do the rest, that's right, you can stream Soul right now.

Just remember, you will only be able to stream Soul on Disney Plus. It's not available anywhere else, so it's either Disney Plus or nothing when it comes to being able to watch Soul online.

Luckily, Disney Plus isn't all that expensive. Subscriptions are pretty reasonable in price, and that's good to know if you're wondering how to stream Soul for as little as possible. We've listed the full suite of deals below.

Soul isn't the only thing on Disney Plus worth watching, of course. For instance, you can also watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker or stream The Simpsons too, not to mention a whole load of Marvel films to go with classic Disney films.

Ready? Here's everything you need to know about getting a good Disney Plus deal.

Watch Soul - US

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

Want to stream Soul? It's only available on Disney Plus. In fact, you won't find the Pixar film anywhere else at the moment. Don't worry, though - this deal is the cheapest way to get it. A standard month is just $6.99 for hundreds of hours of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more, so you're getting good value for money. Want to make your cash go even further? There's currently a bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month. That's our favorite offer so far, and comfortably the best Disney Plus bundle we've seen to date.

View Deal

Watch Soul - Canada

Disney Plus | $9.99 per month

Want to watch Soul? Good news - it's as easy as signing up to Disney Plus. The movie arrived at Christmas as a great treat to end the year. There are plenty of other films and shows to enjoy once you're done with the Pixar flick, too. The Clone Wars has returned for a final season, for example. And then there are the other Disney properties. Toy Story? Check. The Lion King? Check. Basically, you're not going to run out of things to watch any time soon.

View Deal

Watch Soul - UK

Disney Plus | £5.99 per month

For any UK readers wanting to stream Soul and see what all the fuss is about, this is how to do it. You can either give £5.99 per month for the normal monthly membership or pay a one-off sum of £59.99 for a whole year of the service. No matter which one you go for, you'll get all the same movies, documentaries, and shows for your trouble. Naturally, there's plenty of other things to keep you busy once you're done with Soul as well. Disney Plus is stuffed with everything from Pixar flicks and Marvel movies to National Geographic documentaries. It's a real treasure-trove of content.

View Deal

Watch Soul - Australia

Disney Plus | $8.99 per month

Hunting down Soul in Australia? As with every other part of the world, you'll find it on Disney Plus - easy. Just grab a basic monthly membership and you can watch Soul in its entirety from Christmas Day. Simple! Not that Soul is the only reason to invest. You'll also get access to the likes of Frozen 2, The Simpsons, Avengers, and more with this subscription. The service is jam-packed with content. More is on the way, too. For example, an Obi-Wan show is in the works, as is a Loki series with Tom Hiddleston.

View Deal

Stream Soul online everywhere else

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If you have Disney Plus in you region, you'll find Soul there - it's available wherever Disney Plus is, including Germany, Spain, and Italy. Unable to sign up? Don't panic just yet. Although release dates for the rest of the world are staggered, you won't have long to wait if your area doesn't have Disney Plus right now. Disney has promised a rollout in most areas within the next year or so. In other words, you'll be getting your fill of Disney in no time. Good news, right?



Want more?

Want more details about the streaming service? We've got the full scoop in our Disney Plus review, including how it stacks up against the competition.

As for anyone hoping to upgrade their setup in the next few months, be sure to check in with the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers) and the best gaming sound system. That way you'll be able to show off Soul and everything else Disney Plus has to offer at their best.

Be sure to check out our other streaming guides too like the latest Hulu bundle deals, HBO Max prices, and the latest ESPN Plus costs and bundles.